There are better options for AES or Public Service Company of New Mexico to provide solar power without using land that benefits wildlife and potentially could cause fires and expose the neighborhood communities to chemicals. Instead of land in Santa Fe County, look at using parking lots and buildings to create solar farms. Please read the February Time article about big box stores and solar power, tinyurl.com/mrdnwjj4. Walmart is already trying this.
Kay Marshall
Santa Fe
First things first
Perhaps Archbishop John Wester should denounce pedophile priests first before taking on nuclear weapons (“A ‘dangerous predicament,’ ” July 11). How about addressing Christian love for all people including LGBTQ+ or the divorced? Or how about addressing reparations to the Pueblos for the enslavement of their people to build Catholic churches?
To the archbishop: when you get your house in order, then maybe I’ll listen to you other on subjects.
Raymond Leonard
Santa Fe
Sensible regulations
Richard Gonzales (“Blame the shooter,” Letters to the Editor, July 11) completely misinterpreted the point of Nancy Nickell’s letter (“Stricter gun laws,” July 7). She did not blame guns. She blamed criminals having access to guns, thereby touting stricter gun laws. However, Mr. Gonzales made a great analogy by noting that we don’t blame a match when an arsonist starts a fire. To elaborate on his point, it is worth noting there are lots of common-sense restrictions on fires and flammable materials; rules regarding fire prevention. Gun control advocates are asking for common-sense rules for gun death prevention.
Chuck Carlson
Santa Fe
Kudos to Tiarks
I recently returned from a wonderful week in St Louis where I attended all four operas presented by Opera Theatre St Louis, one of which was Tosca. I greatly enjoyed Mark Tiarks’ wonderful articles in Pasatiempo (“A toast to Tosca,” June 30; “A classic contemporized,” June 30). As one of the thousands of local residents who treasure our Santa Fe Opera, I always find insight and enjoyment in Mark’s pieces. In addition to the articles on Tosca and The Flying Dutchman, I also found his comments about the shrinking gig scene for our excellent musicians troubling (“Gig economy,” June 30). I look forward to Mark’s next installments.
Richard Bentley
Santa Fe
Safety in public
Like every reader, I read the coverage of the recent movie theater shooting with a heavy heart. Knowing what the scientific evidence shows, it is unsurprising we are seeing more homicides and suicides despite — and also because of — having more and more guns. This is also personal to me, as my loved one was at the theater that day.
A scientific study published almost a decade ago in the Annals of Internal Medicine showed that access to guns is associated with an increased risk for dying from suicide and also being the victim of a homicide. Another scientific study published just last summer in the same journal showed that in a group of more than 500,000 people, those who lived with a handgun owner had an increased risk for dying by homicide. Women in particular were at more risk of being killed when the home had a firearm. Many people falsely believe that having a firearm in their home will keep them safer and that having more guns will keep their communities safer. Unfortunately — and with devastating consequences — that is just not true. Because New Mexico has among the highest deaths from guns both by suicide and homicide, it is crucial that we enact gun safety laws. Everyone deserves to go be able to go to the movies, work, school and more, without fear of being shot.
Eileen Barrett
Albuquerque
Hard to believe
Several things from a recent newspaper:
u “Attorney: Jury awards $485 million,” a headline from July 8 headline. A jury of peers believes crimes are so heinous they judge it worth $485 million. The judge and attorneys, however, arrived at a suspended sentence for the same crimes. Frankly, I think both “findings” are ludicrous. I can forgive juries — but the judge and attorneys? Where do we find these graduates of Alex Brown’s School of Auto Mechanics and Law?
u Keep Santa Fe Beautiful (“Fans say caboose near Railyard is already beautiful,” July 8). If you have that much money and time, go pull a few weeds. That should keep you entertained for a few months. I did not contribute to a nice paint job to facilitate your advertising.
Ken Earle
Santa Fe
Why now?
Why has it taken the board of Keep Santa Fe Beautiful so long to voice a complaint about the peace sign on the red caboose (“Exaggerated claims,” Letters to the Editor, July 13)? It has been visible on the caboose for more than a year. If this symbol is so offensive why was the peace sign included in the rendering proposed by the board of the new logo on the caboose? The peace sign was applied with just duct tape and therefore was very temporary. It was in the colors of the Ukrainian flag in support of the Ukrainian people suffering in the Russian invasion.
Nancy Fay
Santa Fe
Sound off
I’m one of those people who has opinions on everything and likes to express them in screeds to the editor. Who will know that I’m a naif with no actual knowledge, and don’t know squat about squat? I enjoy seeing my name in print, regardless of how little I have to say. My letters often start with expressions of outrage, as in “I am shocked and appalled ... .” While I’m lying on the couch feeling shocked and appalled, I like to hatch my next missive to the editor.
Jay Herrera
Santa Fe
Beats development
In response to my good friend, Sallie Bingham’s letter to the editor in The New Mexican this morning (“Preserve the legacy,” July 10), I want to vehemently say I and 150 neighbors — all carrying letters of support — are in favor of keeping the Acequia Madre House and its tenant, Women’s International Study Center, alive and thriving in accordance with the original intention of “welcoming scholars of renown.” To that end, the center will be hosting scholars, lecturers and small fund-raising events in order to raise enough funds to maintain the property. It is incorrect to think the Acequia Madre House will become a loud and unnecessary museum. The noise of weddings, etc., of last summer stopped many months ago. If this historic property must be sold, it will go to waiting developers; it is that simple.
Joan Brooks Baker
Santa Fe
A wonderful camp
Camp Festive at Gonzales Elementary School deserves a shout out of praise. The young men and women providing this summer experience for children are to be applauded. This past week, I witnessed respect, kindness and manners all being taught in an atmosphere of learning and fun. A sincere thank you to all involved.
Cyndi Korzec
Lamy
Beware flooding
In addition to the problems discussed by others that would be caused by the proposed rezoning at 2200 Old Pecos Trail, this property is in a Federal Emergency Management Agency Special Flood Hazard Area. My wife and I live on this very arroyo and have seen the flood hazard firsthand. We now know, from recent reporting, there is a hidden risk in the federal government’s flood maps. The number of properties at risk when accounting for rainfall can be up to eight times what appears on these maps. I have no doubt that 2200 Old Pecos Trail will flood.
Keith Anderson
Santa Fe