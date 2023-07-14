There are better options for AES or Public Service Company of New Mexico to provide solar power without using land that benefits wildlife and potentially could cause fires and expose the neighborhood communities to chemicals. Instead of land in Santa Fe County, look at using parking lots and buildings to create solar farms. Please read the February Time article about big box stores and solar power, tinyurl.com/mrdnwjj4. Walmart is already trying this.

Kay Marshall

Santa Fe

