I am a Santa Fe resident and retired state employee. I believe Santa Fe and the state of New Mexico have a wonderful opportunity to show the world a way to fix the homeless situation. Homeless individuals need more than just a shelter at night. They need shelter day and night, and they need a job that pays a decent wage. Let’s utilize existing empty properties and make them into temporary housing units. In the morning, rather than put a person back out on the street, we put them to work. Everybody who enters these housing units has to be on a work detail. There are hundreds of jobs around Santa Fe that need workers.

Pulling weeds, picking up trash, cleaning sidewalks, cleaning streets, and the list goes on. When you drive around Santa Fe, you see numerous empty buildings. One great possibility for a shelter would be the old Kmart store — or what about the $18 million worth of state-leased, unoccupied, unused office buildings throughout the city? Give people a place to call home, give them a job and give them their dignity back.

Terry Warnell

