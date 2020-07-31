The My View by Andrea Romero and Angelica Rubio (“A tsunami of evictions to hit New Mexico,” July 26) cited the cost of homelessness is $34,000 per person per year to taxpayers.
If this number is accurate, I do not understand why we have homeless people at all. The $34,000 per person is more than enough to pay rent for an entire family. It is even more than some people earn in a year. Wouldn’t it be cheaper to just pay the rent for these unfortunate people?
Walter Thommes
Santa Fe
Compensate downwinders
First the newspaper reported on Los Alamos National Laboratory’s plans to expand pit production (“LANL to increase plutonium lab work,” July 23). Two days later, it reported that members of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium have not been compensated by Congress for health impairments from the Trinity test bomb in 1945 (“Downwinders hold out hope for money over radiation effects,” July 25).
U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján advocates including these downwinders in the radiation exposure compensation program through HR 3783. If money is there for enhanced pit production, there must also be money for the five generations in the Tularosa Basin suffering radiation-related illnesses.
Basia Miller
Santa Fe
Figure out the mail-in ballot
We are Americans, the can-do people. We can come up with ways to code individual mail-in ballots to eliminate counterfeits — beyond the bar codes and signature checks already in place — and count votes accurately.
The U.S. Postal Service can deliver ballots in a timely fashion, if not obstructed from doing so. Government officials with the resources of richest, greatest nation on earth, who are bemoaning mail-in voting fraud, slow mail and the dangers of in-person voting during a pandemic, should get to work to make sure the problems they foresee are solved by November. That’s what real Americans would do. We are not paying them to whine.
Doreen Bailey
Santa Fe
The science
isn’t there
On the New Mexico Enviornmental Department website: “NMED is partnering with research and academic institutions to fill critical science and technology gaps related to the safe treatment and use of produced water.”
The need to fill critical science and technology gaps should have been a heads-up to our Legislature. It doesn’t get any plainer than we do not have current science and technology available that would allow or support a permitting for produced water usage for any purpose on the surface in New Mexico.
The only underground permitted usage of produced water should be for fracking. And any underground fracking permit should require 100 percent produced water with zero clean water.
Going into the produced water rule-making processes for both the Oil Conservation Commission and the Water Quality Control Commission, here’s the first rule and maybe the only rule for any purpose other than the development and production related to fracking wells.
Until science and technology exist and all proper testing is completed and analyzed, verified and certified, no other rules shall be developed regarding the use of produced water outside of the oil and gas industry.
Mike Neas
Placitas
A sitewide study
at Los Alamos
We must insist our governor and congressional delegation require a sitewide environmental impact study for the planned expansion of nuclear pit production at Los Alamos National Laboratory. The plan to grow the nuclear weapons industry in New Mexico is too important to be shoved through during the COVID crisis without public involvement.
These weapons of mass destruction have turned us — the only country to have used them — into moral monsters and war criminals. Weapons production has strained our economy, taken money from essential human services, provided an opening for terrorists and created toxic waste that imperils the human community and the environment. Expanded pit production will allow for the development of new weapons, thus further destabilizing international relations and wasting even more human and financial energy.
Dee Homans and Andrew Davis
Santa Fe
Fracking is concerning
I love New Mexico and feel honored to live in this beautiful state. It is painful to witness an apparent lack of concern by our elected officials over the harm caused by fracking.
I understand the economics — the money generated for a poor state like New Mexico is hard to pass up. Unfortunately, the economic prosperity is finite, and the disastrous environmental and health results are irreversible. Wastewater generated by fracking is called produced water. This water is so toxic that it is disposed of by drilling so far into the earth that it can never resurface. A New Mexico law enacted last year aimed to encourage oil and gas producers to reuse produced water rather than rely on fresh water sources for oil and gas extraction.
A rule proposed by the Oil Conservation Division indicates that this toxic water can be used for other purposes — including possibly for watering roadways and irrigation. Serious health hazards are likely from such actions that our state can ill afford to deal with. This rule needs a lot more study.
Diane Lotti
Santa Fe
Trump’s fantasy America
Even in the peacefulness of lovely Santa Fe, I awake to thoughts of President Donald Trump’s fantasy America: He alone at the helm, his henchmen running various dismantled or stripped down departments such as Justice and Education. There is no post office. Martial law is locked in place.
Department of Homeland Security mercenaries terrorize, bully and kidnap Americans citizens who dare protest. Women have lost the right to choice and soon will lose the right to vote. The environment is collapsing. Minorities of all designations have lost advantages they have gained — from wheelchair access to housing.
There is no federal health care choice. Naturalized citizens are being investigated and some deported. News sources are silenced except for a single government agency. War, considered “beautiful,” is in the offing, massive armed forces of unemployed and desperate being organized. Need I go on?
My mother and beloved grandmother survived the Holocaust. I am not imaging what I am seeing, the possible end of the American experiment in democracy.
We still have time to save this country and this planet, and freedom of the press.
Georgia Jones-Davis
Santa Fe.
School’s safe,
Mr. President?
Earlier in July, President Donald Trump tweeted: “SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL”. Now, he tweets: “With Universal Mail-In Voting, the 2020 election will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the election, until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”
His lack of concern for students, parents and teachers being exposed to COVID-19 is at odds with his deep concern for voters, as long as they are not protected by the obvious solution of mail-in voting.
Bruce Ingram
Santa Fe
