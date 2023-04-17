There are dangerous drivers on our Santa Fe roads. This last month, I watched as two trucks with flatbed trailers raced up Cerrillos Road during lunchtime traffic. They weaved in and out of the slower-moving cars. Near misses were frequent. Additionally this month, I watched three cars in tandem go through a red light on St. Francis Drive. Two weeks prior, my husband watched as three vehicles also went through a light that was red for three seconds at the intersection of Airport and South Meadows roads. The third illegal driver was driving a school bus! We called the school district transportation department, but no one responded to our voicemail.

I have lived in California, Colorado, Washington, Florida, Idaho and Canada, and this behavior is unique to New Mexico. As citizens and drivers, we deserve greater safety. The police department is short-staffed, and, therefore, the best recourse is to install traffic cameras at intersections. Please read this report from the actions taken by the state of Maryland: bit.ly/3A608Wd. What I have observed is when drivers speed or pass through red lights, some other drivers view this as permission to also drive recklessly. It is a cancer of sorts.

Lorna Dyer

