There are dangerous drivers on our Santa Fe roads. This last month, I watched as two trucks with flatbed trailers raced up Cerrillos Road during lunchtime traffic. They weaved in and out of the slower-moving cars. Near misses were frequent. Additionally this month, I watched three cars in tandem go through a red light on St. Francis Drive. Two weeks prior, my husband watched as three vehicles also went through a light that was red for three seconds at the intersection of Airport and South Meadows roads. The third illegal driver was driving a school bus! We called the school district transportation department, but no one responded to our voicemail.
I have lived in California, Colorado, Washington, Florida, Idaho and Canada, and this behavior is unique to New Mexico. As citizens and drivers, we deserve greater safety. The police department is short-staffed, and, therefore, the best recourse is to install traffic cameras at intersections. Please read this report from the actions taken by the state of Maryland: bit.ly/3A608Wd. What I have observed is when drivers speed or pass through red lights, some other drivers view this as permission to also drive recklessly. It is a cancer of sorts.
Lorna Dyer
Santa Fe
Conflicted Thomas
Let me get this right, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says during the numerous times over the nearly 20 years he and his wife, Ginni, have enjoyed lavish vacation trips at the invitation of Dallas billionaires and “dearest friends,” Harlan and Kathy Crow, they never discussed court business, and that is supposed to make it acceptable? Never mind Harlan Crow has contributed millions to far-right causes that related directly or indirectly to several cases that have come before the court and to political candidates who have espoused these causes.
A similar situation in the everyday world of business and the public service sector would almost certainly suggest the appearance of impropriety. One would think a person in position as important and powerful as a Supreme Court justice should be held to a much higher standard. I’m sorry, but neither Thomas nor the Crows merit a pass on this one.
Edward R. Baca
Santa Fe
An ugly trend
It seems we have a new trend showing its ugly head on the horizon. A “conservative” judge has decided his knowledge of science is far superior than that of actual Food and Drug Administration scientists and has called for the elimination of the abortion pill mifepristone. However, according to those actual scientists at the FDA, penicillin has a death rate four times greater and Viagra has a death rate that is 10 times greater. So, the gleamingly obvious next step for those conservative courts is to eliminate both deadlier drugs from the country’s medication arsenal. I am sure with the “trend” of fairness and common sense that has overtaken the courts lately, this should be well-received by all, especially Republican men, known for their sense of fairness.
David Ford
Santa Fe
A wonderful museum
I recently visited the Museum of Spanish Colonial Art. The museum is worth visiting. I would encourage visitors and local people to visit. It has great art exhibits and more. The museums also is in a building designed by well-known architect John Gaw Meem.
Maria Eliza Bonney
Santa Fe
No confidence
Many people in Northern New Mexico have no confidence in the U.S. Forest Service that began a “controlled” burn in spite of incontrovertible evidence the forest was tinder dry. The result was over 341,000 acres being burned. Countless people lost homes and livelihoods. Countless wildlife and domestic animals lost lives, homes, habitat. And yet, the Forest Service plans to go ahead with a project near Santa Fe that excludes the advice and knowledge of ecologists, conservationists and people who suffered from the fires. The Forest Service has refused to complete an up-to-date environmental impact statement in spite of the many organizations and professionals who have offered help and knowledge. Please email our representatives and the governor to tell them they must act to protect the forest from a Forest Service that ignores, once again, valuable information needed to make an ecologically sensible plan for the forest. Officials’ email addresses are available at theforestadvocate.org/officials/.