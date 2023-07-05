Speaking as a person who walks around Santa Fe a lot, I am well aware of the dangers. Most people are great. The problem is with a small group of people who are either way too aggressive or way too distracted. Either group will hurt you; the second group might even feel bad about that.
If you have ever driven in a city with a lot of red-light cameras, you know how wonderful the effect of those can be. You might find it hard to believe, but people stop at red lights, stop signs and even crosswalks. Quite amazing! Note: In addition, today’s cameras can measure sound levels as well as speed. Why don’t we get into these in a big way? Most people already behave and would not be affected. The rest need to talk to a judge. Finally, this would free up police to go after the people who rob our houses and businesses.
James Pierce
Santa Fe
Just shameful
The residents of Area 1B, off of West Alameda Street west of the road outage, are landlocked. Pedestrians and cyclists have limited access to the River Trail; the only access is a historic foot path since named Muscle Car Road. The current residents restrict access. West Alameda has been out for three months. Even when open, it is narrow, without a shoulder and hazardous. Come on, city of Santa Fe. Do better.
Kate Rivers
Santa Fe
A dream conductor
We are so lucky to live here. I heard music scholar Jennifer Rhodes and maestro Thomas Guggeis on the piano discussing about Wagner and the Flying Dutchman at SITE Santa Fe. It was more than mesmerizing, and I immediately called the Santa Fe Opera to buy tickets. What a spectacular presentation! Thank you to the Santa Fe Opera, and everyone should buy tickets while Guggeis is conducting.
Barbara Arlen
Santa Fe
Lack of vets
My dog had a possible urinary tract infection, and my regular veterinarian wouldn’t see her for over a week — and forget getting her in elsewhere. We used to see Dr. Murt Byrne, and he was wonderful, but now that private entities have purchased most clinics, it’s changed. Consequently, we had to drive down to Roadrunner Emergency Vet in Algodones to get her seen — excellent care, by the way. It’s really a terrible situation for a pet-loving town like Santa Fe.
Kimberly Thibodeaux
Santa Fe
Costly care
Regarding (“Meeting a need,” July 3) and the desire of seniors to stay at home: I have worked with seniors in home care for 30 years as a physical therapist, and it breaks my heart that our Social Security system does not help with in-home care for most people. Long-term care in the home is a private pay situation that generally starts at $35 an hour and up. Cornerstone Caregiving’s director of operations states, “It’s really comparable to your gas or light bill.” At that rate, a senior would get one to three hours of care a month.
For round-the-clock care, you are looking at $25,000 and up per month. The majority of seniors cannot afford to stay in their homes. Assisted living facilities, while not that affordable either, on average run $5,000 to $7,000 per month. I wish our health care system had better, more affordable options to allow people to stay in their homes as they age.
Edward Bielaski
Santa Fe
Richer for 'Rise'
If you would enjoy a movie that captures the magic of dance and its power in human life, that’s both unflinching and hopeful, and that makes life feel a little bit richer having seen it — don’t miss Rise at the Center for Contemporary Arts. It’s one of many reasons we have to be grateful for the rebirth of the CCA cinema.