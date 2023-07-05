Speaking as a person who walks around Santa Fe a lot, I am well aware of the dangers. Most people are great. The problem is with a small group of people who are either way too aggressive or way too distracted. Either group will hurt you; the second group might even feel bad about that.

If you have ever driven in a city with a lot of red-light cameras, you know how wonderful the effect of those can be. You might find it hard to believe, but people stop at red lights, stop signs and even crosswalks. Quite amazing! Note: In addition, today’s cameras can measure sound levels as well as speed. Why don’t we get into these in a big way? Most people already behave and would not be affected. The rest need to talk to a judge. Finally, this would free up police to go after the people who rob our houses and businesses.

James Pierce

