I wonder why the governor has not used the following argument to convince those people who refuse to wear a mask because they feel it curtails their freedom that they must do so: Most developed nations banned smoking in public places, especially indoors, years ago because it is well known that secondhand smoke can cause lung cancer in people exposed to it. Your right to smoke ends where you are likely impacting my health in a potentially deadly way. Most people accept this. Not wearing a mask in public during a pandemic is very much analogous: If you carry the virus and are unaware of it, you could easily spread it to me. Your "freedom" not to wear a mask ends where you are potentially impacting my health, including possibly killing me. Try to think of it that way. Freedom is never unlimited in a civilized society.
Susanne Hoffman-Dooley
Santa Fe
Not erasing, reconsidering
Recently, a number of comments have appeared based on the misleading and confused notion that a change in the name or dedication of a monument or other entity amounts to an erasure or forgetting of history. On the contrary, such a change is an indication that the person or other referent in question does not deserve commemoration. Instead it warrants informed criticism and perhaps condemnation. (Hence Princeton University recently decided to remove Woodrow Wilson’s name from its public policy school and one of its residential colleges.)
This is not a matter of forgetting or erasing but of rectifying how and why one remembers someone or something. The person or event should be remembered and noted historically in a way that indicates what they have brought about and, if appropriate, why it is open to criticism as something that should be overcome in the present and future through a change in practices and institutions. Ideally, any such change should include an explanation of why the change has been made and why it is justified. This is not a matter of being “woke” or “politically correct," as current catchphrases have it. It is a matter of how one comes to terms with the past, notably including the ways its injustices and enduring negative effects are not to be covered up or obfuscated by specious appeals to “history” or “our legacy.”
Dominick LaCapra
Professor Emeritus of History, Cornell University
Where does it stop?
The debate over renaming things to erase the past has to stop. Though the names may represent those of harsh people in the past, changing the place names also places hardships on people in the present. I doubt we should eliminate Spanish place names from this nation. I doubt we should eliminate the name of two continents and one of its nations. Give us a break: This Orwellian brainwashing for names and language must stop. Is English next?
Albo P Fossa
Santa Fe
Prepare for surprise
Yes, October will soon be upon us. Pumpkins, Halloween, scary things, scary people, scary events and the imagined coming to fruition. It’s not too difficult to imagine what the “Think Tank Thinkers” are currently up to or have already devised, is it?
In case you wonder what an October surprise is, here is a definition from the internet to explain: In American political jargon, an October surprise is a news event deliberately created or timed or sometimes occurring spontaneously to influence the outcome of an election, particularly one for the U.S. presidency. The reference to the month of October is because the date for national elections (as well as many state and local elections) is in early November. Therefore, events that take place in late October have greater potential to influence the decisions of prospective voters.
If you can imagine it, it’s probably already in play or ready to be played. Should we allow ourselves to be played (again)?
That is the ultimate question and the critical decision we each have to seriously consider. Think wisely. That’s why it’s called an October surprise.
David LaPlantz
Santa Fe
No right to be unmasked
Those who are choosing not to wear a mask believe that they have a "constitutional" right to not wear a mask. There is nothing in the Constitution about masks. Whatever "right" they believe they have is trumped by my right to not be infected by the virus that’s transmitted from a stupid, arrogant idiot. And that’s the law.
William Brown
Santa Fe
Too hard on the elderly
Look at what the state is doing to our elderly due to the COVID-19 restrictions. I have not seen this addressed by anyone, and it is very frightening and serious. Due to their vulnerability, they have been isolated for three months. I’m speaking of all senior living facilities and nursing facilities. This is very slowing killing them by killing their minds. It needs to be brought to the attention to all those making these restrictions.
What does isolation do to the people, particularly in their 80s and 90s, who have no physical contact with family or loved ones? Dementia is taking over, and their will to live is less and less. And this is being hidden behind locked doors. They are eating in their rooms alone day after day. They have so few years left and, even though we are saving their lives, their lives are miserable and lonely. And to make matters even worse, when they die, they die alone without a loved one to hold their hand. And this happens even when they do not have the virus or their loved one does not have the virus. Think about that. Could we be more cruel and inhumane?
We need to show them more mercy and the most important thing — love. Oh, and keep in mind without family checking on their loved ones, it could make it easier for abuse to go unnoticed. This needs to be fixed now.
Carolyn Hedrington
Albuquerque
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.