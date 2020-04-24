Regarding Kevin Freking et al., (“Trump, Dems clash on voting by mail,” April 5).
Universal suffrage is essential to democracy. The Republicans already have abolished it by voter suppression. They, including Trump, want to suppress even more voting by refusing to consider or support measures that would make voting safer during this crushing pandemic, in particular voting by mail.
The last thing Republicans want is electoral integrity. President Donald Trump admitted this when he attacked voting expansion as a threat to the Republican Party: “If you ever agreed to it [expanding mail-in voting] you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
It’s evident that honest elections are a threat to Republicans. They support voter suppression because they hate democracy as much as they love the word. The essence of democracy is liberty through equality. Republicans champion the inequalities of elitist rule. Sad to say, but the ghastly coronavirus pandemic is a lesser threat to democracy than are the Republicans.
Roger Carasso
Professor Emeritus
California State University, Northridge
Santa Fe
Dangerous anarcy
So, when does President Donald Trump's cry of "Liberate, liberate, liberate" become the equivalent to, "Fire, fire, fire" in a crowded theater? He is now preaching anarchy in a desperate attempt to save his own skin.
James Murphy
Santa Fe
Supporting Mary
Mary Carmack-Altwies has the proven leadership skills, criminal law experience, and vision to make our community safer and healthier. That’s why I’m voting for her for district attorney. Carmack-Altwies has worked as both a criminal defense attorney, in addition to working as a prosecutor, heading up the DA’s Violent Crimes and Special Victims Unit.
She understands that so many of those caught within the criminal justice system would be better served outside of it, which is why Carmack-Altwies will implement not just a one-size-fits-all diversion program, but a system of wraparound care, working with existing non-profits to offer job training, educational services, housing, food security, and other services that will keep people out of the justice system and in healthy productive lives.
Carmack-Altwies knows that the best way to fight crime is to prevent it. Join me in supporting her for district attorney of the First Judicial District.
Amy Van Winkle
Santa Fe
Proud to serve
As a former Foreign Service Officer, I was proud to advance American interests during my 32 years of service to our nation. I write this as Foreign Service Day approaches May 1. Foreign Service members are dedicated, hardworking public servants assigned to some 250 posts in 180 nations. Invariably they live far away, often serving under dangerous, trying conditions.
My colleagues are proud to serve their country. This global pandemic struck at a time when the Foreign Service was already overstretched and understaffed. Sadly, numerous critical positions in Washington, D.C., and at embassies abroad remain vacant. My colleagues have, nonetheless, helped some 50,000-plus Americans stranded abroad to return home.
We can only hope that something good will come out of this frightening time, including the support the Foreign Service needs to best serve Americans and advance America’s interests abroad.
Brian Goldbeck
Santa Fe
Scorpion or frog?
The most effective leaders claim the twin strengths of character and competence. As our nation struggles to defeat this pandemic, we bear witness to the inescapable fact that an ignorant self-promoter and career con man is inherently incapable of shouldering the mantle of effective leadership. Consider Aesop’s fable The Scorpion and the Frog. In this oft-told parable on human nature, after the scorpion promises not to sting the frog if he carries him across the river, he stings the frog, dooming them both to drown. When asked by the dying frog, "Why did you do it?" the scorpion responded, “I couldn’t help it. It’s my nature.”
When it comes to President Donald Trump — guided solely by his own feral instincts — mendacity and vindictive ruthlessness are deeply rooted in his DNA. His daily press briefings are made-for-television sideshows marked by bombastic posturing and mixed messaging often at odds with his science-based experts. His natural home is the swamp of transactional corruptions, disorder his natural milieu. We the American people — at least those who value the truth and the rule of law and who esteem a president who honors an abiding commitment to the common good and common decency — must resist Trump’s venomous sting. It is in our nature to do so.
Barbara Allen Kenney
Santa Fe
Unnecessary modernization
The Pentagon has a plan to "modernize" U.S. nuclear forces over the next 30 years. Plutonium pits, which are nuclear bomb triggers, from Los Alamos National Laboratory, are vital to this plan.
Pits already exist by the thousands. "Modernization" is an effort to design new nuclear bombs, which need new pits. Modernization seeks to build different types of nuclear weapons that fit redesigned delivery systems, think missiles,bombers, submarines and drones.
When I vote in the Democratic primary June 2, I will vote for Valerie Plame for Congress. She does not support pit production, and I agree with her. Her support for LANL is strong, but it is for non-weapons related projects. (Think cleanup of Manhattan project legacy waste). Plame is a former CIA operative and a qualified denuclearization expert, and her view of modernization is contained in one word: Unnecessary.
Barney Magrath
Santa Fe
Applauding the governor
To those who write vitriolic letters about our governor I ask: are you still healthy? Are members of your family safe and virus-free? Do you have a home in which to stay safe and food to eat? Sure, people want to be able to move about freely, to feel that they don’t have to follow the rules, that wearing masks and gloves is an affront to the First Amendment.
We should be grateful to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for keeping us well and alive. If you get the virus, you will not be able to work or leave your home if you even survive the illness. There are many without food, homes in which to isolate themselves. Stop whining and be aware of your good fortune for having a leader of New Mexico who is trying to do the best for its population in an apolitical and unselfish way.
I, for one, applaud her and thank her for having common sense, realizing there is a financial price to pay for everyone who cannot get to work or will lose a business but that it is better than losing a life.
Arlene Siegel
Santa Fe
Excessive waste
As a Santa Fean who appreciates the beauty of Santa Fe and easy access to the outdoors, I have been noticing an excessive amount of dog waste on the more frequented trails near where I live. I have also been hearing from others that this is an issue around many parts of town.
This is a friendly reminder that there is a city ordinance that requires pet owners to pick up their dog waste (even if you are on a city trail). It can be found at https://www.santafenm.gov/resourcesordinances. In this time where we are having to come together more than ever as a community, this is another way for us to consider others. If you can see it, so can others, and they can potentially step in it.
Lindsay Conover
Santa Fe
