It shouldn’t be just the artists who object to the destruction of that wonderful mural on Guadalupe Street. When my wife and I moved here 34 years ago, it attracted us: It made the street special by celebrating our multicultural heritage. When Leonardo da Vinci painted The Last Supper, he used experimental materials in a damp environment, and many restorers have worked on that mural ever since. No talk of it having a “life span” or being destroyed.
Santa Fe has lots of curators and historical preservation resources and enough wealth to maintain and grow cultural institutions. We should not fail to preserve this marvelous example of multiethnic teamwork by Frederico Vigil, Zara Kriegstein, Linda Lomahaftewa and others under the leadership of Gilberto Guzmán, who has generously offered to supervise renovation and repainting. Santa Fe should join together again to fix this.
Peter Chapin
Santa Fe
Progress!
What a great front page Tuesday in our Santa Fe New Mexican. Our government has finally recognized in a valid way the people who lived here thousands of years before we Europeans, as immigrants, came and invaded their country. A bill poised to aid dying people to leave our Earth in a less painful way. And recognition by a religious group accepting that an important yearly event is best canceled for the health of the people.
Congratulations to all who contributed. We are making progress, albeit slow.
Libby Ericson
Santa Fe
Well?
This morning’s paper asked the most consequential question of this legislative session (“Crunch time: The Legislature’s final days,” Our View, March 16). “Will lawmakers approve an independent redistricting commission to draw legislative, congressional and Public Education Commission boundaries?” Will they?
E.D. Powers
Albuquerque
Other voices
The governor has now revealed the standard she has employed to guide policy during the past year — “I won’t know until I know” (statement from a speech given to the Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce). Regardless of any facts, her daily subjective assessments are the only things that matter.
We are told the lofty goal of reaching “turquoise” — 75 percent open — is what she “knows” is best for New Mexico. Perhaps she should demilitarize the Roundhouse, invite small-business people, corporate employees, parents and a cross section of affected citizens to meet her there to share what they “know.” Listening to voices other than her inner voice might just result in policy choices that are better for New Mexico.
John Gordnie Cindy Katz
Santa Fe
Boost state workers
The state’s fiscal year 2021 budget is being finalized, yet very few concessions have been made for state workers who have been working countless hours to help our state through this pandemic. Other states have automatic cost-of-living increases built into their employee contracts, but not New Mexico. Every year we do not get one, we are left further behind. The current fiscal year 2021 draft budget is calling for a 1.5 percent cost-of-living raise, so it’s clear to see that state workers will be left behind once again.
Additionally, thousands of public workers are making what President Joe Biden rightfully called a poverty wage of less than $15 per hour, the majority of whom are women and people of color. With budget outlooks that are three times higher than they were in June of last year and $1.6 billion in federal aid, there is no reason to allow our state to continue to keep these workers in poverty. There is still time to support state workers before this legislative session ends. Please call the governor and your senators and representatives and ask for a real living wage of $15 an hour minimum for all public employees and a reasonable cost-of-living increase.
Megan Green
Communications Workers of America 7076 secretary
Los Alamos
Tree ring circus
Once again the expert class blunders on with their quasi-scientific gibberish, making statements that defy logic and reality (“Use ‘good fire’ on private lands to restore lost forests,” My View, Feb. 14). There is absolutely no proof that prescribed burns (starting fires on purpose with toxic accelerants) prevent wildfires. Prescribed burns create dangerous smoke, releasing harmful particulate matter into the air we breath. Prescribed burns don’t diminish global warming; they exacerbate it. Allowing more burning on private property will increase the risk of fires and will have serious health consequences for everyone who breathes the toxic smoke.
It’s way past the time to try and outwit nature. We should embrace the natural world and learn from it.
Fred King
Santa Fe
