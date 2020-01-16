One beautiful downtown mural can be easily brought back to life for Santa Feans to enjoy again and appreciate the inspired young talent that went into it two decades ago. Working with the Community Youth Mural Program, five Santa Fe teen artists carefully crafted Bernadette Vigil’s Spiritual Warrior Within along a portion of the north exterior wall of Santa Fe’s City Hall.
When our City Hall was restuccoed in 2017, this remarkable mural was quickly and thoughtlessly covered over by the contractor (“Fresco cover-up at S.F. City Hall blamed on poor communication,” July 19, 2017). I happened to walk by just as this misdeed took place. I felt a painful ache for its young creators and their mentors as I saw their proud mural being quickly overlaid by loose chicken wire and wet stucco.
However, although that colorful fresco was covered up, it was not erased. It’s still there right under the stucco. Today on the wall you can see the panel outline where it hides. Some work will be needed of course, but its easy resurrection awaits city leadership to peel back the offending stucco. With skilled local hands, this culturally rich mural can readily be brought to life again.
Rebirth of the happily magnificent Spiritual Warrior Within mural will help local officials and technocrats finally save face. Quite literally!
Richard Polese
Santa Fe
Follow a process
Recently, at Collected Works Bookstore and Coffeehouse, Mayor Alan Webber spoke of 2020 city plans. Audience questions included several on the midtown project and potential Los Alamos National Laboratory inclusion. LANL has increasing needs for space outside of Los Alamos as a result of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act and National Nuclear Security Administration funding for plutonium warhead core (pit) production at Los Alamos. With this increased production and related labor force, there are questions about environmental, transportation, image and social justice impacts in Santa Fe as a peripheral component even without midtown.
Due to the broad range of concerns, I want to thank Webber for committing to put the voice of the city behind a call for a thorough sitewide environmental impact statement covering this project. In a time of division and distrust, we need process steps to be followed. Please thank Webber and reach out to our federal representatives to request this environmental impact statement.
Lisa Bowdey
Santa Fe
Mural is offensive
The owner of the wall with anti-Israel propaganda, Guthrie Miller, stated he hasn’t received any critical letters (“City says pro-Palestinian art has to be removed,” Jan. 14). Well, here’s a critical letter.
The mural offended my family (three generations of Jews here in Santa Fe) and many friends expressed concern.
I ask Miller to please read about the history of Jews, their right to autonomy and the history of failed attempts by Jews to bring Arab neighbors to peaceful agreements over the past decades.
Take note of the recent stabbing during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home just north of New York City by a man who internet-searched “German-Jewish temples near me.”
Criticism of Israel’s current government is a good thing, but meme-like emotional messages that don’t tell the whole story do lead to violence. Violence against Jews is on the rise in the U.S. and Europe.
Willy Richardson
artist
Santa Fe
