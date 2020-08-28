The ptarmigan stopped at the side of the trail and continued calling quietly. I was on my way down from the summit of Mount Handees in Colorado.
I had heard the bird’s alarm call earlier as my hiking companion and his dog romped through.
The dog had been chasing every wild animal we encountered, almost catching a marmot she chased over a distant scree slope.
My friend angrily rejected my protests over his dog’s behavior and didn’t seem to think there was a problem.
This is sadly a typical reaction by pet owners ignorant of the need to control their pets.
Not only do such dogs infringe on our enjoyment of viewing wildlife, they contribute to accumulating stressors threatening the wildlife’s existence. Wild animals need to gain enough weight or gather sufficient stores to survive the harsh mountain winters.
In many cases, they are also caring for offspring.
As I stood there taking a few pics of the panorama below me, I heard a more faint chirping.
Soon a ptarmigan chick ambled across the trail and the slope was suddenly alive with young ptarmigan following their mother.
My companion later told me he no longer wanted to hike with me. Just as well.
John Parker
Santa Fe
The life you save
Imagine if President Donald Trump had recognized the reality of COVID-19 early on, to help our nation prepare.
Imagine if he had led a national effort helping governors and mayors address the health crisis, instead of forcing them into competition and chaos.
Imagine if he would heed scientific advice rather than promulgate false and dangerous information.
Imagine if he had urged us all to wear our masks proudly, showing that safety measures are patriotic, not political.
Imagine if he would embrace legitimate data and acknowledge the growing number of infections and deaths.
Imagine if he expressed one iota of empathy for those whose lives have been lost and otherwise shattered.
Just imagine.
But wait. The dead have no imagination.
May those who survive us demand action to make real their own imaginings, as if their lives depended on it.
P.L. Hopkins
Santa Fe
Windy fallout
State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard correctly points out the economic advantages of developing more wind energy in New Mexico (“Let’s commit to harnessing wind energy,” My View, Aug. 9).
However, she ignores a major disadvantage: Some of our beautiful, incomparable landscapes have already been destroyed by ugly wind farms, and many, many more face the same fate.
We have seen similar destruction in California, Texas, Spain, Germany and elsewhere, wherever there is open land available.
Can there be a reasonable compromise? I don’t know, I can only hope.
George Simon
Santa Fe
Sustainable leadership
I’d like to take a moment to applaud our state’s leadership in fostering a sustainable future for our communities.
In an opinion piece by State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard (“Let’s commit to harnessing wind energy,” My View, Aug. 9), we got a small insight into what this future could look like with regard to a resilient economy and booming new industry.
Wind energy jobs are among the fastest growing in the country in addition to being part of an industry that has exponentially improved in the last decade.
How refreshing to have decision-makers who understand this and are taking steps to make New Mexico take part in it.
Arcelia Isais-Gastelum
Albuquerque
Almost over
Cheer up, people. Fewer than 70 days to go.
Here is the headline on the front page of the Santa Fe New Mexican on Nov. 4: “YOU ARE FIRED!”
Cheers! Salud! Prosit!
Peter Fieger
Santa Fe
Truly snail mail
It’s happening already! A publication I always receive on a Monday arrived on Thursday this week. How can we get the post office up and running again? This is getting serious.
Sally Sabo
Santa Fe
Taking turns
To the Native woman with the beautiful tattoo on her chin and her young daughter: Thank you for allowing me to get past you in order to turn right off East Alamo Street onto Palace Avenue as you were turning left onto Alamo from Palace toward Alameda at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 13.
The street was jammed with parked cars. It was tight. Most important, I was not giving you the “finger” as I smiled and got passed.
I was giving you a thumbs up in “thanks.” I think you mistook my thumb for a finger. Very sorry you did. Thanks again.
Bronwen Denton-Davis
Santa Fe
She gets it
Re: “Lujan Grisham touts clean Energy jobs to convention,” (Aug. 19).
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s speech to the Democratic National Convention made clear she understands the existential threat of New Mexico’s economy being so dependent on oil and gas.
We have all seen the effects of the pandemic and the oil war between Saudi Arabia and Russia have had on oil prices and the resulting economic collapse. Looking to the future to invest in clean, green energy and divest from oil and gas show a real vision for the future, a vision our kids can be proud of.
The comments from Steve Pearce and the Republicans is the same old song and dance.
Instead of looking to the future, they’re looking to return to 1950.
Janie Thelin
Santa Fe
A freeloading industry
The oil and gas industry has long operated by transferring costs of production to the public in the form of air and water pollution, which is damaging to public health and to the environment. It is time to end this freeloading.
The New Mexico Environment Department and the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department recently released draft rules targeting methane emissions and the pollution that leads to smog.
These rules are intended to end the practice of the industry, which has vented and flared gas without regard for the resulting harm to our communities.
The draft rules, while a welcome step, are undercut by loopholes, which would allow continued emissions.
The Environment Department rules, for example, would exempt 95 percent of wells from leak detection and repair requirements. The rules also provide insufficient regulatory supervision and enforcement.
The final rules must remedy these shortcomings and protect the people and lands of New Mexico.
With President Donald Trump’s Environmental Protection Agency gutting methane rules federally, our state is left exposed unless our state government acts.
Nick Knorr
Santa Fe
Impeach him now
The Constitution mandates the establishment of post offices and post roads.
A post office exists to expedite the transmission of paper data. A place of business whose function is to store or retain paper data is not a post office. It is a building.
So, the U.S. Postal Service is constitutionally mandated to expedite the mail to the reasonable best of its ability. To deliberately detain, slow, or impede the U.S. mail is a violation of the Constitution; a clear federal crime.
The direct constitutional violation by the president allows only one congressional response: immediate impeachment by the House and conviction in the Senate.
To do less is to leave our Constitution moot.
Bruce Swanton
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.