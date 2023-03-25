I am writing this to ask dog owners to control their dogs on the trail or leave them at home if unable to train and control them. Around 9 a.m. on a recent Sunday, two ladies on skis with a cattle dog mix were coming down the trail. I stepped to the side to allow them to pass. Their dog came down passed me, turned, bit me on the ankle and ran off. I shouted at the first lady that her dog had bit me and to control her dog. Her response? She didn’t stop, apologize or get the dog under control but continued down the trail. I let the second skier know what happened and she mumbled something and also kept going.

Apparently they don’t see a problem with a dog that bites other trail users. Had I the means to punish the dog, I would have been reported or arrested. The owners should be punished, not the dog.

Mark Vollinger