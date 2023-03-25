I am writing this to ask dog owners to control their dogs on the trail or leave them at home if unable to train and control them. Around 9 a.m. on a recent Sunday, two ladies on skis with a cattle dog mix were coming down the trail. I stepped to the side to allow them to pass. Their dog came down passed me, turned, bit me on the ankle and ran off. I shouted at the first lady that her dog had bit me and to control her dog. Her response? She didn’t stop, apologize or get the dog under control but continued down the trail. I let the second skier know what happened and she mumbled something and also kept going.
Apparently they don’t see a problem with a dog that bites other trail users. Had I the means to punish the dog, I would have been reported or arrested. The owners should be punished, not the dog.
Mark Vollinger
Santa Fe
Liberty and justice for some
The leadership in Florida’s war on “woke ideology” already restricts the rights of LGBTQ+ people, people of color and voters. They control access to information and ideas by stifling educators and banning books they deem dangerous. They limit women’s bodily autonomy and access to health care and now, unbelievably, propose to ban the discussion of menstruation in schools before sixth grade.
Why is Florida so determined to create a society that is ill-informed and oppressed? What are “anti-woke” politicians so afraid of? Who and what will be targeted next? Is Ron DeSantis fit to lead? We must not allow national and state Republicans (the so-called party of limited government and individual freedoms) to inflict their intolerant and ignorant cultural agenda on the masses. They are legislating so deeply into people’s personal lives that we can definitively say the U.S. is liberty and justice for some, but unquestionably not all.
Judith Gabriele
Santa Fe
Hardly contrite
In an open letter to complainants, Archbishop John Wester admitted that he is “ashamed” by the decades of sexual abuse committed by local Roman Catholic priests. He then stated that, “The archdiocese takes responsibility for the abuse.” Subsequently, however, Wester mentions casually that parishes have been “asked“ to contribute to a settlement find.
A previous article in January disclosed that there is, in fact, a formula that determines how much individual parishes — and therefore parishioners — need to contribute. The archdiocesan hierarchy is not, therefore, “taking responsibility” for anything. Quite the contrary: Those who were sexually assaulted are being strong-armed into paying into a fund created for the sole purpose of compensating them their own abuse.
S.E. Fisher
Santa Fe
Leadership failures
Astonishing and embarrassing! The report today (“City of S.F. in line for $13M,” March 23”) brings yet more examples of the miserable leadership in Santa Fe. First, the city can’t get an audit completed in all these years? Second, the infrastructure of Santa Fe is crumbling. Particularly the streets where the brilliant plan to fill potholes has made things worse in many locations; 1,000 holes filled and only 100,000 more to go! Instead of potholes, now we have mini-speed bumps to dodge, already crumbling, by the way.
How about a comprehensive plan to fix the streets correctly rather than with loose adhesive asphalt Band-Aids? With that and so much more, building pickleball courts is prioritized over infrastructure? You must be kidding!
Tommy Thompson
Santa Fe
Branch conflict
I read with amusement Rep. Andrea Reeb’s explanation regarding her departure as special prosecutor in the Rust case (“’Rust’ special prosecutor: Leaving was ‘best for case,’ March 17). The defense team made a “motion” to exclude her because a provision of the state Constitution prohibits a person serving in one branch of government from wearing another branch’s hat. Of course, Reeb believes the motion is ill-founded but has withdrawn anyway!
I practiced law in Illinois for 45 years. What lawyer/politician wouldn’t drool at being the special prosecutor in the highest-profile case in recent memory? A catapult to higher office for sure. If you believe Reeb, then I have a bridge in Brooklyn I can sell you! By the way, the district attorney should resign now and avoid future embarrassment.
Edward T. Stein
Santa Fe
Who’s accountable?
If anyone is to blame for the shortage of Ozempic for diabetics, it is doctors. They are the ones prescribing this medication. Maybe they are the ones who need to be held accountable for prescribing this for weight loss purposes.