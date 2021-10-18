Years ago, I had friends who came to Santa Fe, pulled off Interstate 25 onto Cerrillos Road, saw what they saw for as far as they could see it and said, “What’s so special about this?” Then returned to I-25 and drove on. The idea of development, Santa Fe and ugliness is nothing new (“Overdevelopment makes Santa Fe less attractive,” Letters to the Editor, Oct. 14). There is a recurring Santa Fe ugliness lament. Always with an accompanying catalog: big-box stores, big expensive houses over here, less-expensive houses (still unaffordable) over there, apartment buildings, adobe fakery, elites (money), working stiffs (not enough money), etc.
It’s the Santa Fe-ain’t-what-it-used-to-be same old story. Well, it ain’t what it used to be. And it brings to mind an old friend of mine whose mother, clearly dismayed by the way things turned out, said to her, “Robinette, you were such a beautiful baby. What happened to you?” It hurt, but after some misery, scarring suicidal ponderings and therapy, Robinette was just fine with the way she turned out, left her dismayed mother behind her and happily moved on. Santa Fe reminds me of Robinette: No longer what Mama said it was, lamenting all of it and looking for salvation. But no help is coming, elected or not. I think we should be like Robinette. She figured that out. She’s happy.
Walter Howerton
Santa Fe
Invite to play
Well, Sam, (“In a pickle,” Letters to the Editor, Oct. 15) if you want to make the pickleball courts at Fort Marcy park your political agenda to bash the mayor, that is your free choice. But if you would channel your energy into working with your community, City Council and parks department, you just might find out that the city already is planning to address the Herb Martinez Park tennis courts.
Also, if you would consider taking an active role and devote time and energy speaking with our current city administration, you just might find they are more than willing to address your concerns. Try being a bit more positive and talk to any of the 300-plus members of the Santa Fe Pickleball Club, and they will tell you the work that was “involved” (emphasis on involved) in addressing the need of designated pickleball courts. Which, by the way, is not just for “old rich people who can’t run enough to play tennis.” I invite you to come play at 9 a.m. on a Thursday morning. Let’s see what you got!
Annie Maes
Santa Fe
Ready to use
In the summer of 2019, I was asked by ardent pickleball players if I would help form what has become the Santa Fe Pickleball Club. I eventually I became the club secretary, a position I hold today. The core group worked very hard to get devoted pickleball courts in Santa Fe — the only ones prior to the Fort Marcy tennis court conversion were at private clubs. Yes, the public tennis courts in Santa Fe need work, and I think the city is planning to address that need. But we had zero pickleball courts. Now when tourists ask for a place to play pickleball while in town for other reasons, Santa Fe can proudly accommodate them.
Kiki Hummel
Santa Fe
Eloquent theater
I know it’s too late, unfortunately, to see a performance of the Actors Lab production of Lungs, but I’m compelled to write this. The beautiful play was so well directed and acted by two sterling actors whose faces and movements told the story eloquently — with only two wooden benches as an assist. What a treat it was. Theater at its best.
Barbara O. Davis
Santa Fe
Yes for schools
Voting has begun for the Nov. 2 election. If you are a county resident, there may be few if any contested seats. Why then should you make the effort to get out and vote? There are two questions on the ballot for Santa Fe Public Schools that require voter input. These questions involve continuing to fund the infrastructure of schools using taxpayer dollars. The funds are used for routine maintenance (think repairing roofs, making ADA improvements, etc.), while at the same time improving the physical structure of our schools (safety measures to keep our students safe and secure, increasing ventilation to protect against COVID-19, creating more outdoor learning spaces and updating our schools for the 21st century). We as taxpayers need to protect our previous investments while responding to new educational challenges. I urge everyone to get out and vote yes on the bond and mill levy.
Maureen Cashmon
member, Community Review Board
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.