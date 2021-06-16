Given that our vaccination rates are slowing to a crawl and that Novavax is about to launch a new vaccine that uses a different protein profile with milder side effects, it would make sense to keep some of the upcoming Novavax supply in the United States. Many Americans are nervous about the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines or afraid of the side effects, but would be more open to the different formula and milder side effects of the Novavax. I fully support sharing as much as we can with the rest of the world. We could surely replace any of the Novavax we keep behind for U.S. citizens with our stockpile of the other three vaccines. At home, the availability of Novavax will get us that much closer to herd immunity.
John Flax
Santa Fe
Yes for students
“Yes, yes and yes! Anything that benefits our students, I will be in favor of” — that was the response from Superintendent Veronica García when the education subcommittee members from the City of Santa Fe Immigration Committee had an initial meeting to discuss three different proposals that would facilitate and alleviate some of the challenges faced by our immigrant student population in the Santa Fe Public Schools; especially to the new student arrivals from other countries.
García’s commitment to the well-being of every student has been exemplary over the past decades of her devotion to New Mexico’s education. From testifying for the Yazzie Martinez lawsuit, initiating a Diversity and Equity Council for the district, to enforcing and ensuring that our schools remain a sanctuary place where our students and our families could be safe.
Ivan Cornejo, Maria Cristina Lopez
and Julia Rosa Lopez-Emslie
Education Subcommittee
City of Santa Fe Immigration Committee
Santa Fe
A refreshing centerpiece
I would like to add my two cents to those in favor of a fountain on the Plaza where the obelisk was. Who doesn't like water? I get it that this is a drought area but I was just at the Rose Park on Galisteo Street the other day and a lovely fountain was bubbling away offering beauty and cool. Is the Glenna Goodacre sculpture of the the two kids with water spouting water guns still in the Alameda Park? I think a recirculating water fountain could sustainably be erected that would not use much water. I also think a fountain on the Plaza harkens back to old European cities where the water fountain in the center of the town was the water source for the people. This was very common in Italy and Spain. I wonder if there ever was a fountain in the center of the Santa Fe Plaza?
Barbara Holloway
Santa Fe
What about burns?
Daniel J. Chacón’s clean fuel standard article was good ("State officials plan to push for clean fuel standard," June 15). It made me think of questions. He talked about data. The oil and gas sector is biggest greenhouse gas emitter. Then it's the transportation (driving) sector. My question is, “do wildfires have greenhouse gas data?” How about prescribed burns? It would be good to know how these stack up.
James Langenbrunner
Pojoaque
Give us the facts
Santa Fe Schools Board of Education President Kate Noble outlined anecdotal data highlighting the "newfound skills" of students in the COVID-19-induced transition to online learning in Santa Fe ("Newfound skills in a tough year are worthy of praise," June 14). However she left out real data about the "old found skills" and that is because there aren't any. Like last year there were no mastery tests, so we have no idea what actually was learned in the digital classroom. Recall that the last year data were available, 2018-2019, only 31 percent of Santa Fe students were proficient in English and and an even lower 17.5 percent were proficient in math. These data are pre-pandemic and the situation was likely far worse in the school year that just ended. The time for happy talk is over. The time has come to take a hard-headed look at the successes and the very real failures of Santa Fe's public schools.
David Shulman
Santa Fe
