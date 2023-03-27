After burning more than a thousand homes in the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, our friends at the U.S. Forest Service have decided to get serious about public safety. In a preemptive strike, they want to cut the occasional fire-killed tree before it falls across little-used Forest Service roads. Taxpayers will be footing the bill, with no time for environmental review and little for public input. In the name of public safety, the dozens of bird species and other wildlife that nest and forage in these trees will have to step aside.

Needless to say, we need a new federal fire policy that truly prioritizes lives and property instead of allowing the Forest Service to come up with new excuses to cut down our forests.

Sam Hitt