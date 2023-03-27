After burning more than a thousand homes in the largest wildfire in New Mexico history, our friends at the U.S. Forest Service have decided to get serious about public safety. In a preemptive strike, they want to cut the occasional fire-killed tree before it falls across little-used Forest Service roads. Taxpayers will be footing the bill, with no time for environmental review and little for public input. In the name of public safety, the dozens of bird species and other wildlife that nest and forage in these trees will have to step aside.
Needless to say, we need a new federal fire policy that truly prioritizes lives and property instead of allowing the Forest Service to come up with new excuses to cut down our forests.
Sam Hitt
president
Santa Fe Forest Coalition
Santa Fe
Big splash
A shout-out to The New Mexican for the “enormous splash” photographs on the front page March 24, featuring kids happily waiting their turn to skate and young Eli’s spectacular tumble out of a water slide at Genoveva Chavez Community Center during spring break. Also, a big shout-out to the photographer, Jim Weber. How refreshing! Could you do more of these smiley, “feel-good” features? Thank you!
Dorothy Rogers-Abbey
Santa Fe
Spectacular
In the March 24 paper, photographer Jim Weber captured a special moment of Eli Rodriquez tumbling out of a water slide. It captured the joy of Eli and the fun of being young and having a wonderful time. Moments of joy captured by the photo will be enlarged and hang on a wall in Eli’s house, a treasure of a lifetime.
John Mikkelsen
Santa Fe
American values
Chuck Higgins’ definition for “woke,” — “refuse to be complacent about social injustice” — is the very essence of what the nation’s Founding Fathers were doing when they wrote the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution with its amendments (“Woke power needs to be celebrated,” Letters to the Editor, March 19). Is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis going to remove these documents from schools in Florida, as well? His attack on “woke” is an attack on the very foundation of our nation. DeSantis, white and a Christian nationalist, and others who would seek to impose their discriminatory values on the nation are as un-American as it is possible to be.
Terry R. Gibbs
Santa Fe
Woke words
Not entirely sure that anyone really knows what “woke” means, but it seems to me Thomas Jefferson supported the concept of realizing “... new truths discovered ...” and that “... institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times.” Otherwise, it will allow “... civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors.” These are words found on the walls of the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C. To me, woke means taking a look at the bad situations of the past in the effort to make sure they are not repeated or allowed to continue.
Rick Gonzales
Santa Fe
A capable director
Thank you, Dr. Eric Blinman, for educating me with your evening classes, tours of several Galisteo Basin pueblo ruins and petroglyph sites, glamping at Chaco Canyon and open houses in October. I don’t know the particulars of your removal, but can’t imagine a more capable, passionate, dedicated and sharing director of the Office of Archaeological Studies. You will be missed.
Margaret Armstrong
Santa Fe
Let them practice
During this recent legislative session, Senate Bill 35, legislation detailing the continued practice of anesthesiologist assistants in New Mexico, was passed with an enormous margin of bipartisan support from both the House and Senate. Anesthesiologist assistants have been practicing safe anesthesia care around the country since the 1960s and have been practicing in the state of New Mexico for over
20 years at the University of New Mexico. Based on their excellent care and safety record working there, a bill was passed eight years ago to allow anesthesiologist assistants to practice in all New Mexico Class A counties.
This expansion was successful and has improved access to safe anesthesia services for New Mexicans. SB 35 eliminates a sunset clause on the prior bill, which would end the ability for anesthesiologist assistants to practice outside of the University of New Mexico in July 2025. This would be a backward step in a state that is already struggling with access to health care. I strongly encourage Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to sign the bill.