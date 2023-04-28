There is no mystery why many state Legislatures refuse to pass meaningful laws — a ban on assault weapons, for example — aimed at reducing the risks undertaken by schoolchildren when they simply show up for class. Gun control measures may be very popular statewide, but most legislators are elected from districts that have fallen under the spell of the firearms industry and put their reelection efforts at the top of their agendas.

This unfortunate set of circumstances leaves gun control advocates at a serious disadvantage. So the slaughter of innocent children continues unabated. Isn't it about time to start considering a strike by teachers and students? Sure, a mass strike would be massively disruptive — in schools and households. But if anything calls for desperate measures, these heinous acts certainly qualify. Save the children. Close down the schools until lawmakers do the right thing.

Michael Kelley

