There is no mystery why many state Legislatures refuse to pass meaningful laws — a ban on assault weapons, for example — aimed at reducing the risks undertaken by schoolchildren when they simply show up for class. Gun control measures may be very popular statewide, but most legislators are elected from districts that have fallen under the spell of the firearms industry and put their reelection efforts at the top of their agendas.
This unfortunate set of circumstances leaves gun control advocates at a serious disadvantage. So the slaughter of innocent children continues unabated. Isn't it about time to start considering a strike by teachers and students? Sure, a mass strike would be massively disruptive — in schools and households. But if anything calls for desperate measures, these heinous acts certainly qualify. Save the children. Close down the schools until lawmakers do the right thing.
Michael Kelley
Santa Fe
Too windy for burns
It would be criminal negligence to continue to set "controlled" burns during the windiest time of the year, spring, when birds are nesting and other animals have young. And now the Forest Service, in its great wisdom, might begin setting fires again. What kind of management is that?
Sina Brush
Santa Fe
People, not Earth
The Earth is fine. With or without human beings it has survived about 4 billion years and has another 4 billion to go. Let's be honest: What the "Save the Earth" people mean is, "Save the Human Beings." The resilient Earth will do her own thing, verdad?
Paul Milosevich
Santa Fe
Greed, not celebrity
Milan Simonich suggests in a recent column that the prosecution's case has been driven by Alec Baldwin's celebrity, as in the O.J. Simpson case and countless others ("Mishandled Baldwin case could help sink DA in '24," Ringside Seat, April 24). This is close but misleading: The real motivation is simply money. Prosecutors in America generally charge the wealthiest person or corporation they can link the case to in order to make the most money for the law firm that handles the case. This is capitalism at its finest and has little to do with justice.
Bill McIntosh
Santa Fe
Inclusive housing needed
The middle class and low-income working people have got to get involved in the affordable housing project here in Santa Fe. They must call the mayor and city councilors and let them know they should not be left out of housing units they can afford in Santa Fe and not on N.M. 14.
Joe Gurule
Santa Fe
Thanks for great care
I served as film commissioner for New Mexico in the 1980s before leaving to chair the University of Miami's Film Department for 30 years. My wife and I retired to Santa Fe seven years ago, now senior citizens. Several weeks ago, a fall ultimately resulted in a concussion, pneumonia and a seizure. Brought to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center by ambulance, I was admitted through the emergency room to the intensive care unit.
Now recuperating at home, this letter is to offer my heartfelt praise and gratitude for the extraordinary medical care and attention I received. From my personal doctor, to the ambulance and ER personnel, to the nurses, staff and facilities, I have the highest of praise for the treatment I was given and the individuals who performed it. Santa Fe is indeed fortunate to have a resource such as this for those critical moments when most needed.
Paul Lazarus
Santa Fe
Focus on basics
New Mexico should copy Florida’s new law banning the teaching of gender identity and sexuality in public schools grades K-12. This would conserve school resources for math, language, science and vocational skills.