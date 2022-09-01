Now that Congress has approved President Joe Biden's initiative to provide significant funding for climate change and granted the Environmental Protection Agency additional authority to regulate pollutants, the president should announce a new commitment to lead internationally. He could elevate John Kerry to Secretary of Climate Defense. We have some 800 Defense Department bases around the world for military protection. What about assigning personnel to those bases to assist countries in planning to "defend" their country from the ravages of climate change certain to occur over the next decades.
Similarly, Biden could announce the U.S. Agency for International Development will have its funding increased and will give the highest priority to projects designed to combat the adverse effects of climate change. And he could announce the formation of a new Climate Change Corps similar in concept to the Peace Corps enlisting young (and old) environmentalists and scientists to work both at home and abroad. Unappropriated or reprogramed Defense Department funds could be used immediately in such an effort under rulings that allowed Trump to use such funds for building the border wall. China is actively promoting its "Belt and Road" initiative throughout Asia, Africa, and South America, and we should promote worldwide the pursuit of climate change mitigation.
Robert Hilgendorf
Santa Fe
A deal with the devil
About the editorial ("LANL’s growth creates pressure on safety," Our View, Aug. 31). No kidding. A bad accident in Los Alamos National Laboratory will make this whole region uninhabitable for many, many, even hundreds of years, with genetic defects and cancers coming. Creating 30 pits with hopes of churning out up to 80 pits per year is making a deal with the devil; yes, it might have marginal economic development impact, but even that is doubtful. Yet the likelihood of a major incapacitating accident for the whole of New Mexico is a virtual certainty.
How do I know? Talking with the ex-governor of the San Ildefonso Pueblo, Gilbert Sanchez about the sheer endless lines of radioactive waste trucks coming by his pueblo makes it clear that upping the production of nuclear pits will make a future accident inevitable. Now expensive homes will fall in value to virtually nothing. LANL Director Thom Mason, says: “Right now it is really about execution. We've got to deliver.” He wants to imitate Robert Oppenheimer’s “can do” attitude but fat chance. Face it: New Mexico is seen as an expendable entity and lack of protest may prove them right. It is time for us to say no to new pits. Enough is enough. There are better things to do in a time of global warming and human crisis. Say no to pits right now.
Willem Malten
Santa Fe
Zozobra
Fiesta glooms over the horizon in holy darkness, as the pagan
Zozobra moans for all our pain all of our suffering.
The crowd sways back and forth energized by
a primal force from long long ago. Behind the laughter an intensity
you can see in the corners of eyes … waiting … waiting …
Quiet passion ignites the torch
as old man gloom sings the song of holy darkness becoming the light,
flames licking our wounds clean again.
A hush of astonishment silences the crowd; burn baby burn … burn.
It seems to be over before it has begun
and in the ashes as always; is a new beginning:
grieve and make love grieve and make love;
Forgiveness
is how we remember how to love again!
Viva la fiesta!
Robert Francis “Mudman” Johnson
Santa Fe
Rising fascism
Given former President Donald Trump’s character — evident to all but his cult followers, including most of the Republican Party — we can infer that his reason for retaining possession of highly classified documents was to hold them as negotiable assets. (“Possibility of obstruction charge looms over Trump,” Aug. 28). Too extreme a judgment? Not of a man whose only loyalty has ever been to his own self-aggrandizement and for whom the only law or principle to be respected has been those promoting his own self-interest. Even fascists have some principles, however repugnant (think of honor among thieves). But the fascists among us would use Trump as an instrument for their own purpose — to replace lawful, constitutional governance with a regime serving exclusively wealth and power. We are halfway there.
Hans von Briesen
Santa Fe
A bad example
Just can't wait for the St Michael's/Santa Fe high school football game. Is the money dispute by adults going to teach teenagers sportsmanship? Way to go parents and administrators! Great way to teach kids; argue over money.
Ken Earle
Santa Fe
The best humor
We are so lucky to have “Without Reservations.” May I suggest another upgrade to our fine daily paper, “This Modern World” by Tom Tomorrow? Why not have the best of the best?