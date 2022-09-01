Now that Congress has approved President Joe Biden's initiative to provide significant funding for climate change and granted the Environmental Protection Agency additional authority to regulate pollutants, the president should announce a new commitment to lead internationally. He could elevate John Kerry to Secretary of Climate Defense. We have some 800 Defense Department bases around the world for military protection. What about assigning personnel to those bases to assist countries in planning to "defend" their country from the ravages of climate change certain to occur over the next decades.

Similarly, Biden could announce the U.S. Agency for International Development will have its funding increased and will give the highest priority to projects designed to combat the adverse effects of climate change. And he could announce the formation of a new Climate Change Corps similar in concept to the Peace Corps enlisting young (and old) environmentalists and scientists to work both at home and abroad. Unappropriated or reprogramed Defense Department funds could be used immediately in such an effort under rulings that allowed Trump to use such funds for building the border wall. China is actively promoting its "Belt and Road" initiative throughout Asia, Africa, and South America, and we should promote worldwide the pursuit of climate change mitigation.

Robert Hilgendorf

