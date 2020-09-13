This letter is about lies. It’s about the destruction they can cause. I was so struck by the true story told by the daughter of a man who died of COVID-19 because he believed the president when he said it was fine to go to nightclubs. The daughter said her father died because the only preexisting problem he had was that lie from Trump. Forbes magazine published an article about five months ago, in May, by Professor David Markowitz. The article stated that Trump had lied nearly 20,000 times during his term in office. How many more lies has he made about COVID-19, Black Lives Matter, the state of the economy and so much more?
A 5-year-old girl told me, during a poetry class I was conducting, that, “A lie is a worm in an apple.” How astute. An apple is tempting by its beautiful, shiny skin. But, be careful, there’s a small dark hole. It’s where the worm squirmed in. Now what we can’t see is the destruction made by the worm — just like a lie worms its way into our life and lays waste to the center of our democracy. We must find our way back to truth. He who lies must be voted out in November and removed from the beautiful, cherished White House.
Lou Finley
Santa Fe
COVID lies
President Donald Trump said he could shoot somebody on Fifth Avenue and not lose his supporters.
That can now be updated to: Trump can shoot his own supporters on Fifth Avenue and not lose supporters (except of course for the deceased ones).
Leslie Lakind
Santa Fe
Nothing sticks
It seems to me we have a new “Teflon Don” (Trump). No matter what this president says or does, nothing seems to stick to him. And there are still millions of people who, despite everything to the contrary, believe every word that leaves his mouth.
Jim Petersen
Santa Fe
Destruction from within
For the life of me, I can’t figure out why people still believe in President Donald Trump. I mean, really, what has he done for this country? He hasn’t made it “great” again. In fact, he seems to be doing his best to destroy it from within. As a president or commander in chief or wartime president, he’s a complete failure. He’s bankrupted the country just like his businesses. He’s failed at containing the coronavirus, with more people infected and dead than the rest of the world. Millions are unemployed with many jobs not returning.
He wants to reopen the schools with no national plan in place. How many children or teachers will become infected and die? And then there’s Russian President Vladimir Putin. He obviously is beholden to Putin. Russian interference in our elections or bounties on our soldiers — it’s all a hoax. It seems a bit treasonous if you ask me. He once said he was going to “drain the swamp,” but instead his administration seems to be run by the Sopranos. Never have so many officials been guilty of corruption and wrongdoing. This is a disaster, not greatness. Vote Nov. 3 — our democracy depends on it.
Drew Reese
Santa Fe
To be missed
I just wanted to thank Jett Spencer for having such a wonderful jewelry store “Gallery, antique shop closing amid pandemic,” Sept. 8.) I hate to see you close, but I will always treasure the fabulous pieces I have purchased there. Much luck in the future — you will be missed.
Susan Bolivar
Santa Fe
Rough seas ahead
I don’t know if we are headed into an election and/or a war. If you are Democrat/Republican/true American be ready to defend the Constitution of the United States.
Dale Stewart
Santa Fe
Looking for a wave
Little did Andy Griffith know that he’d capture the character (or lack thereof) of President Donald Trump to a toxic T when he starred in A Face in the Crowd back in 1957. “Losers and suckers” indeed. Quelle surprise the stable genius has nothing but contempt for the very souls he pedals his brand of elixir to. Time to get better actors in the White House.
Vote! Wear a mask and vote in person. If you can go to the grocery store in person, you can go to the polls in person. Skip the trumped up voter fraud gambit entirely. We all know it will take a tidal wave to wash Trump off his golden throne. Vote! Send the real loser and all his lackeys back into the carpet bag from which they crawled.
Ralph Cooley
Santa Fe
Great theater?
On Aug. 3, you printed my letter stating that “like Jim Jones’ death cult, President Donald Trump will offer us a fake vaccine in late October that comes in any flavor that Kool-Aid markets.” Not being a Faux News conspiracies viewer, I never thought of myself becoming an anti-vaxxer. If letter-writer Peggy Abbott (“Will he leave? Sept. 5) disagreed with the Republic National Convention but thought that it was, nevertheless, “great theater,” I suggest she view Leni Reifenstahl’s Triumph of the Will (1935) a filmed record of the 1934 Nazi Party Convention, a copy of which she can view online for $2.
Dr. Gerald M. Rosen
Santa Fe
Live simply
We live in the Anthropocene Age, characterized by the humanity’s impacts upon the planet. Global climate change, driven chiefly by fossil fuel use, has produced megadrought throughout the West, to the point where California’s power grid cannot keep up with demand for air conditioning. We cannot solve this shortfall by increasing our reliance on fossil fuels; that will only accelerate climate change, in turn creating more drought and more power demands.
The answer in part is a rapid, radical shift in energy policy; turning away from the extreme, outdated practices of fossil fuel industries. Only renewables, such as solar and wind, are sustainable. The rest of the answer is the adaptation to a way of life that demands less of the planet. Renouncing our present luxurious life styles may not be immediately popular; however, there is a call that demands an answer: Live simply, so that others may simply live.
Jim Klukkert
Santa Fe
Great reads
I just wanted to thank you for the article on New Mexico city names (“What’s in a name,” Sept. 7). I’ve read books on street names of Santa Fe and Albuquerque. And, of course, I appreciated all the Zozobra coverage, whose bobblehead is smiling at me as I type this.
Allison Kulp
Albuquerque
Musings on place
Robert Nott’s article about Robert Julyan’s book (“What’s in a name?” Sept. 7) is a real treat. Interestingly, there is an earlier and similar book that should have been referenced in the article: New Mexico Place Names: A Geographical Dictionary (UNM Press, 1965), edited by T. M. Pearce.
While not quite as comprehensive as the Julyan reference, and now somewhat of a rarity, it is also a feast of fascinating historical information. Hopefully Julyan was inspired by Pearce’s work and made reference to it. In any case, few things are more interesting than musing about place names in our great state of New Mexico.
J. H. Polk
Santa Fe
No to four more
I thank David B. van Hulsteyn for his excellent letter (“Biden’s the answer,” Sept. 7.) He points out that Vladimir Putin has achieved what no other Russian dictator could accomplish — the manipulation of an American president willing to do his bidding. Woe be unto the U.S. if we have to tolerate President Donald Trump for another four years.
Mary Louise Williams
Santa Fe
Violence isn’t accidental
If I were President Donald Trump, I would make sure that there is a lot of violence in America. Every place there was a peaceful protest, I would send in agents provocateurs to make sure plenty of mayhem erupted to feed the news media.
The idea is to transform peaceful protests into riots. If the protests were peaceful, Trump wouldn’t have much of a platform to run on, so it is essential that there be violence. In his desperation to win the election, one might suspect that Trump is already doing this. Of course, when the police accidentally catch an agent provocateur, they give him a pass.
Stephen E. Silver
Santa Fe
Try this
To Vice President Mike Pence, just do this: Tell the fellow you will pardon him. After he resigns and it’s official and there’s no going back, refuse to pardon him.
Terry Keegan
Ohkay Owingeh
