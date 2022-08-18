I am beginning to think the city of Santa Fe can’t get anything right. The latest example of that is the tone-deaf decision to schedule the repaving of a portion of the busy central Cerrillos Road corridor during the busiest tourist month of the year, and during the day, and with no traffic control assistance from the police. Then there are the weed-filled medians and parks. Come on, this is a yearly problem, and it goes unsolved each year. The mayor and City Council need to remember this is a tourist-dependent town, and appearances do matter.
Right before the pandemic set in, the city announced with great fanfare that a plan had been developed to resolve the weedy median issue once and for all. All that we have heard on this topic since then is crickets. Then there are the literally thousands of new, bland, three-story walkup, market-rate apartments that have gone up all over town with not a single nod to Santa Fe Style. The Planning Commission and council seem simply to rubber-stamp any design that developers put before them. And the continual approval of height and density variances for anyone who asks for one is ruining the character of this great place. Our catchphrase should be changed from the City Different to the City That Doesn’t Care. We can and must do better.
Tom Jones
Santa Fe
Great response
Here is another victory for those of us who want streets in Santa Fe to be safe and in good repair. I contacted the city online to ask that very rough strips of pavement on Federal Place across from the main post office be repaired.
Those rocky patches have been on the street for years. They are now smoothed over and are a wonderful improvement for that busy road.
Santa Fe residents can go to santafenm.gov and click on report and request and then on road maintenance. When the job is finished, an email is sent to the resident who requested repairs. This really works! In the past month, the city has repaired two other problem spots I reported — terrible potholes by a roundabout on Camino de las Crucitas and much-needed fresh paint was put on speed bumps throughout the Casa Solana neighborhood. I encourage requesting street repairs. The city has this one down very well.
Connie Coates
Santa Fe
A rich ‘Legacy’
Congratulations to TheSanta Fe New Mexican in producing Legacy, celebrating the 100th year of Santa Fe’s Indian Market. It is well-designed, with beautiful photographs and glossy, attractive pages. Legacy goes beyond its stunning look as the individual articles are well-written, historic and intriguing. The advertisers all did an exceptional job of presenting and enticing everyone to walk into their businesses to look at, appreciate and hopefully purchase their artwork of many types and styles. There is truly something for everyone.
Indian Market is such a significant part of Santa Fe as a center for incredible, ever-changing handcrafted art of numerous artists of all ages. TheNew Mexican has created a quality printed piece that speaks volumes, showcasing our finest artistic offerings to all that open its pages. May this Indian Market celebrating 100 years be our very best yet.
Kate Collins
Santa Fe
Hardly representative
In a recent campaign rally with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Mark Ronchetti said he wanted to “take back New Mexico.” How can a carpetbagger from Vermont like Ronchetti have the nerve to make such a statement? As a fifth-generation Hispanic New Mexican, I am horrified to hear such rhetoric.
Who exactly is he representing? He does not even come close to representing me or mine. If he wants to impose his values on people, then maybe he should move back to New England and run for governor there.
John Sanchez
Santa Fe
Too loud
Joe Schepps has written repeatedly regarding the noise violation ordinance at the corner of Paseo de Peralta and East Alameda Street (“Beware the tyranny of the (loud) minority,” My View, Aug. 14). I live in this neighborhood and can vouch for everything he describes as true. Thank you to The New Mexican for printing his letters and comments. Maybe everyone in the neighborhood should place copies of the articles on Mayor Alan Webber’s desk.