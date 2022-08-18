I am beginning to think the city of Santa Fe can’t get anything right. The latest example of that is the tone-deaf decision to schedule the repaving of a portion of the busy central Cerrillos Road corridor during the busiest tourist month of the year, and during the day, and with no traffic control assistance from the police. Then there are the weed-filled medians and parks. Come on, this is a yearly problem, and it goes unsolved each year. The mayor and City Council need to remember this is a tourist-dependent town, and appearances do matter.

Right before the pandemic set in, the city announced with great fanfare that a plan had been developed to resolve the weedy median issue once and for all. All that we have heard on this topic since then is crickets. Then there are the literally thousands of new, bland, three-story walkup, market-rate apartments that have gone up all over town with not a single nod to Santa Fe Style. The Planning Commission and council seem simply to rubber-stamp any design that developers put before them. And the continual approval of height and density variances for anyone who asks for one is ruining the character of this great place. Our catchphrase should be changed from the City Different to the City That Doesn’t Care. We can and must do better.

Tom Jones

