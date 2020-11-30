President Donald Trump likes to compare himself to past presidents, saying that he is as good as or even better than they were. I believe the two that he has mentioned are Abe Lincoln and FDR. I believe that now he can aim higher. What does history say about the Roman Emperor Nero?
That Nero fiddled while Rome burned. Now history can add that Trump tweeted while America died.
Cynthia Narayan
Santa Fe
Vegan holiday choices
It was so disappointing to see no mention of Root 66 Cafe’s preorder Harvest Dinner in the newspaper (“Turkey day take-home feasts abound,” Nov. 18). Thousands of vegans and many health-conscious people in Santa Fe could have used the information about the scrumptious family meal offering.
Not to worry, Root 66 Cafe will be taking preorders for Christmas dinner later in December. Visit Root66.com for the daily and special menus and like them on Facebook to stay up with all the incredible offerings. Give them a try, because like all restaurants, they are struggling during the pandemic too.
James Corcoran
Santa Fe
‘Hail to the Chief’?
All people deserve their own theme songs that could play constantly in their heads when alone, and also play out loud so we all can hear it when in public. Here are my song picks for a select few frequently in the public eye.
Melania Trump: “From Russia with Love” (title tune from a Bond flick of the same name); Rudy Giuliani: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (from a film of the same name); Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump: “Who Let the Dogs Out” (Baha Men) or, “You Make Me Wanna Shout” (by the Isley Brothers); Ivanka Trump: “Cruella De Ville”(from the film 101 Dalmatians) or, “We’re in the Money” (from the film Gold Diggers of 1933); Jared Kushner: “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood”; Joe Biden: “Cheap Sunglasses” (ZZ Top); Kamala Harris: “Take Five” (Dave Brubeck); and Donald Trump: “Helter Skelter” (The Beatles).
Willie Brown
Santa Fe
Bearing down
Someone has his knee on the throat of America.
“This protects you from getting COVID-19” he says.
“And this way you don’t even have to wear one of those silly masks.”
“And besides, I’ll soon be able to take my knee off, because we’re ‘rounding the turn’ with COVID-19. And even if I have to keep my knee here till early January, I’ll then remove it in time to take Air Force One to Turkey (or some other country that doesn’t have extradition with us.)”
Dr. Bruce Merchant
Santa Fe
Reality gap
As I read the letters to the editor about President Donald Trump and his devotees and what I have seen on social media, I am struck by these words — “it’s not even a political divide, it’s a reality divide.” How true.
Mike Dicello
Santa Fe
Not so fast
Sallie Bingham asserted that destroying the Plaza obelisk is a form of protected speech (“What is free speech?” Letters to the Editor, Nov. 29). But “expressive conduct” is not so broad. In United States v. Eichman, 496 U.S. 310 (1990), which followed on the heels of Texas v. Johnson, 491 U.S. 397 (1989), the Supreme Court protected the right to burn a “privately held flag,” not hauling down and destroying a public flag over a federal building. In United States v. O’Brien, 391 U.S. 367 (1968), the Court held that destroying a draft card was not protected speech but destruction of government property.
It doesn’t take an imagination much more devious than mine to imagine the results if all of the various “activists” who feel ignored by the body politic resorted to destroying that which they loathe. Maybe they ought to consider that perhaps they are being ignored for being too far out in left field.
Khalil Spencer
Santa Fe
Good news
Thanks so much for putting out the annual pet calendar once again, New Mexican. It looks really good and will be fun to have for 2021. The calendar and the fabulous lights on our Plaza will brighten our outlook in days going forward — a much-needed beginning to good holidays.
Connie Coates
Santa Fe
Truly different?
If the mysterious Utah desert monolith reappears in the middle of our Plaza to replace the obelisk, we’ll know that someone out there thinks we are indeed the City Different.
Peter Chapin
Santa Fe
Broken
Humpty Trumpty banked on his Wall
Humpty Trumpty had a bad Fall
All the King’s COURTiers
And all his Fox friends
Couldn’t put Trumpty together again.
Ralph Cooley
Santa Fe
