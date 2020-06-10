During a pandemic and in times of civil unrest, it becomes clear that captions on TVs in public places such as restaurants, bars and waiting rooms must always be on during business hours. As Santa Fe begins to reopen and people who are deaf or hard of hearing venture out into the "new normal," please remember that those with hearing disabilities need access to up-to-date information the same as everyone else. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires that captions must be turned on if someone requests it, but in an emergency or stressful situation, the waitstaff or clerk behind a desk might not know how to turn on the TV captions, can't find the remote or may have been instructed not to touch any of the settings.
Santa Fe does not yet have a city ordinance regarding "captions always on" in locations open to the public, but businesses, hospitals, medical/dental offices and others can help by providing captions voluntarily. This allows access for everyone and ensures we are all safe and entertained with programming while waiting or dining.
Pam Parfitt
Santa Fe
A reckoning awaits
The U.S. death toll of 100,000-plus is a number that defies comprehension — lives foreshortened by COVID-19, a contagion that bears both a name and a number. Each death represents a person with a name who once laid claim to a history, to a way of “being” in the world, who loved and was loved. Pity those poor, impoverished leaders who think only in terms of anonymous numbers within statistical averages, indifferent to the rising toll of human suffering.
The enormity of such losses cannot be quantified in a ledger. A reckoning will come when postmortems reveal how this administration botched the federal response, being so mired in delusional thinking and so disdainful of science. The requiems for the dead will continue until we find the saving grace to begin again in a different and mindful way that honors a life-affirming way of “being” in the world. We either rise together as one nation indivisible or we fall together into a sad and pitiful decline. I hear the death rattles now but hold out hope for a shared recovery that lifts us up and seeks to elevate the human condition. Let the healing begin.
Barbara Allen Kenney
Santa Fe
Go local with meat
The article (“Stuck with livestock,” June 7) focused on the current problems of local lamb and cattle producers in processing and selling their meat but did not mention a law that, if passed, would provide a solution. This law, called the PRIME Act (short for Processing Revival and Intrastate Meat Exemption Act), would allow livestock growers to take their animals to small, local processors and then sell that meat. It would create a safe and cost-effective option for small-scale producers to sell meat and also give incentive for establishing more local processing facilities — a great boon to our local economy. But the law, House Resolution 2859 and Senate Bill 1620, has been stalled in Congress for five years without a hearing.
I urge U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján and Sens. Martin Heinrich and Tom Udall to work to protect our small farmers from regulations written by and for big corporations and to provide a more reliable source of food for consumers. And I urge everyone reading this letter to call on these officials to pass this law.
Pam Walker
Santa Fe
Thinking rink
I would like to thank Mayor Alan Webber, City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill, District 4 City Councilors JoAnne Vigil Coppler, Jamie Cassutt-Sanchez and Parks and Recreation Director John Muñoz for professionally receiving and responding to the numerous emails from our ice skating community at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. Our ice arena patrons and staff are optimistic that we can safely reopen soon, so that during our hot summer months, we have “The Coolest Place in Town”
The skating (and curling) communities realize the current financial situation for the city and truly appreciate the sincere consideration for recreation centers and the ice arena.
Tom Miller
ice arena manager
Genoveva Chavez Community Center
Leave no trace
I object to hikers and walkers who leave dog poop in plastic bags along the hiking trails. Recently, while hiking the Dale Ball Trails at Sierra del Norte, I encountered several bags of feces that the poop fairy hadn't collected. This morning, I saw several more bags of dung along the Cactus Trail at the Arroyo Hondo Open space. Initially, my hiking partner said the dog walkers probably left the poop in the bags and would collect it on the way back. Well, the poop was still there when we returned. Since the poop fairy isn't doing her job, I feel the hikers and walkers should carry their bags with them and deposit them.
Tom Skyes
Santa Fe
