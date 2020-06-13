The similarity of the death of a young white man, Daniel Turner, in Farmington from a police chokehold to George Floyd’s death reveals the fact that racism isn’t the ultimate culprit in the latter’s death. Just as rape is an act of sexual violence but it’s not about sex, it’s about power, control, dominance; I believe the same is true of the police behavior in these incidents. The president was particularly apt in demanding cities to “dominate” the streets. The desire for domination is what motivates some, not all, police officers. They will dominate anyone who’s vulnerable: immigrants, people with mental illness, black people, brown people, women in some situations. That’s why race bias awareness training alone won’t succeed. When people say “this is a deciding moment,” they’re talking about a shift from a paradigm of dominance to a paradigm of consensual governance — this is a global issue and will require a large shift in consciousness.
Rosemary Zibart
Santa Fe
Open, please
Museums can be monitored. Let us open them.
Pearl Ferguson
Santa Fe
End hypocrisy
Sadly, hypocrisy and the double standard are glaringly revealed when one political party is angrily outraged by a mere jewelry purchase safely done without any direct contact. Yet this same group says not one word when a wannabe Wild West cowboy/commissioner blatantly calls for the death of governors who are following federal guidelines to protect all people in their states.
In this crucial time of serious pandemic, fear and stress, that is unbelievably harmful, tragic and dangerous! Will the hypocrisy never end?
Paula Lawley
Santa Fe
A smart leader
I feel fortunate to live in a state whose governor listens to the scientists and not the people who demonstrate against her decisions or sue her because of these decisions.
Camille Morrison
Los Alamos
Opportunity for healing
As a white woman in America, I am aggrieved and angered that our legacy of racism and genocide continues to resurface again and again, yet it is giving us an opportunity to heal and reconcile and repair this wounding. One action step I took last year was to join a study group on race that has met monthly in each others’ homes and now on Zoom chats. This group has transformed my own consciousness about my racist beliefs, behaviors and actions as a white woman of privilege.
I invite my white sisters and brothers to join me in this work of healing. Our study group has been reading a book by Robin Diangelo called White Fragility — why it’s so hard for white people to talk about racism. It opened my eyes and my heart. Please join us, because all of us are in this together.
Judith Elfrink Weissmueller
Santa Fe
Verify the treasure
It would have been nice of some reporter from the Santa Fe New Mexican, the Washington Post or the New York Times (all of which carried stories about it) to verify the actual, corporeal existence of the alleged finder of the alleged treasure allegedly hidden by a certified serial fictioneer.
James McCarty Yeager
Santa Fe
Stop enabling
President Donald Trump is truthless, amoral and lusting for ever more powers of dictatorship of the United States. It is abhorrent what he has gotten away with in the past 31/2 years. Elected officials who support him, like U.S. Senate Republicans except Sen. Mitt Romney, are enablers. If you care about democracy and think the Constitution should be adhered to, please make other choices when you vote this November. Our future, our children’s future and the planet’s future depend on it.
Joseph Salack
Santa Fe
Take the monument down
Unfortunately, for your story (“Peaceful Plaza protesters call for bold action,” June 8), you chose to use a picture taken on the Plaza with our own racist monument in the background. While it has been defaced, we know that it once referred to Natives as “savages.” It is time to finally right this wrong and take the monument down.
Kate Campbell
Santa Fe
Gratitude for competence
Most mornings I silently thank Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for being a competent, caring and intelligent leader who has selected capable and compassionate staffers to work with her. During this pandemic, she has responsibly and with appropriate timing managed to protect our safety and well-being as much as possible. From the bottom of my heart, gratitude wells up.
Leona Stucky-Abbott
Santa Fe
Misinformation
Tobi Wilde: Your letter was full of the usual lies and misinformation (“The greatest,” June 8), expressing empathy for a man who has a 50-year history of racism, lies and sexual misconduct. Suggesting you do some real research on this man is a waste of my time, but it’s all out there, in his own words. He is in office for one reason only: to destabilize our country. He is a psychopath who has never been held accountable for his actions. Until now. The fact that you think he was “misled” about the coronavirus is beyond comprehension.
Know that millions of people are working hard to remove him from office by voting in November.
Danette Roark
Santa Fe
Gotta believe!
I truly believe:
That Nessie still swims happily in a Scottish loch.
That Bigfoot exists and eludes capture by living in a motorhome in eastern Washington.
That a disguised Hitler escaped Berlin and now, at 131 years of age, lives in Paraguay with his caregiver, Dr. Mengele.
That I, now 79, am the unacknowledged twin brother of Donald Trump.
That my twin is a Very Stable Genius and the greatest president America ever had.
Some things you just have to believe.
Douglas Gelinas
Santa Fe
Held in common
According to an article in Psychology Today, supporters of President Donald Trump share five commonalities (psychologytoday.com/us/blog/mind-in-the-machine/201712/analysis-trump-supporters-has-identified-5-key-traits?eml). These are: Practicality trumps morality; the brain’s attention system is more strongly engaged by Trump; America’s obsession with entertainment and celebrities; some men just want to watch the world burn; the fear factor: Conservatives are more sensitive to threat.
Read the article and see how objective you can be.
Hank Cook
Santa Fe
For the teens
We wish to respond to two of the teenagers who commented on the Generation Next page on May 30.
To Sean Vigil, who wants a president who doesn’t listen to anyone else, we currently have your ideal president in Donald Trump. He has ignored all expertise and experience, refusing to read reports from experts. This has left a messy trail of tears, with the U.S. being shut out of the rest of the world and alienating our longtime friends. Worse, under Trump, the planet is in the final death throes of climate disruption.
To Alexis Miramontes, who says we sometimes prioritize undocumented immigrants over citizens of this country, there are no supporting facts to support his concern. We can have government programs that help both immigrants and citizens. Until Trump, that was the American way.
Barbara G. Lenssen
and Keith K. Anderson
Santa Fe
Profiling excellence
I want to thank the Santa Fe New Mexican for its excellent series, “Graduation Week: Stories from the Class of 2020.” These student profiles in courage and hard work are uplifting and provide role models for our youth. I note that our daily newspaper features student-athletes regularly and prominently in a separate sports section of the paper. Let us continue to regularly see front-page coverage of student academic success.
Melinda Silver
leadership circle
Interfaith Coalition for Public Education
Santa Fe
