I was pleased to see both a city crew and a group of workers from YouthWorks removing goatheads from the playing fields in Alto Park. However, less than two weeks later the goatheads are back.
The problem is that neither work group used shovels to dig up the goatheads. Rather, workers used rakes turned upside down to disturb the top inch or so of soil.
Goatheads are notoriously stubborn and must be dug out right down to the roots.
Ten minutes of explanation before work began coupled with strong supervision and a good final inspection would have made it possible for the workers to do their jobs correctly.
Maybe this is why our medians are in such bad shape. Seasonal or contract workers can’t be expected to know what they should be doing without leadership.
Ardis Burst
Santa Fe
A dangerous virus
A virus has spread to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
No, it is not the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, it’s the Royalist, Trump-20 virus. This virus is far more dangerous than COVID-19. It immediately affects more than 300 million Americans with possible death of our American democracy. It spreads from the head down, as with the Justice Department and rapidly destroys objective, Constitution-based or science-based thought, directions and policies, as it is now doing to the once-venerated CDC.
Trump-20 has already infected more than 30 percent of our electorate who are blind to science, history and the Constitution. It derives from mad, would-be-king Donald Trump who would like to defer the election, “serve” for 12 more years, and establish his dynasty with Donald II, etc.
It took a revolution to overcome the last mad king, George III. But, enough the of the metaphors, vote overwhelmingly to expel Trump in November.
Terry R. Gibbs
Santa Fe
An arrogant comment
In regard to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s comments about residents of Española not wearing masks — the governor is arrogant enough to give the impression of seeing all but actually not really knowing all.
Española long has been recognized as the hub of Northern New Mexico. The majority of the vehicles she saw were either on their way to or coming from Taos, Colorado via U.S. 84/285 or Los Alamos. It is doubtful that she saw many people walking since that is an almost unknown in our town. Governor, you are welcome. But think before you talk.
Al Duran
Española
Fails to compute
In the Aug. 27 edition of The New Mexican, there is a story (“Navajo man on federal death row executed”) stating, “the federal government under the pro-capital punishment president has now carried out more executions in 2020 than it had in the previous 56 years combined.” That’s on Page A-6.
And then on Page A-8, there is a story (“Why only the GOP is talking about abortion,” Commentary) about a speaker at the Republican National Convention who is an “anti-abortion activist.”
Does anyone besides me see a situation of cognitive dissonance?
Marguerite Dimas
Santa Fe
Avoiding ruin
To believe, along with the president, that a vaccine against the coronavirus will fix the present top leadership-caused-and-driven national catastrophe is worse than mere wishful thinking: It is pathognomonic of astonishing ignorance and deep stupidity.
Over 50 years ago, biologist Garrett Hardin wrote an essay in Science as necessary and eminently worth reading as it is now. “The Tragedy of the Commons” called attention to human crises the author termed “no technical solution problems” — such as the nuclear arms race, private greed, environmental degradation, pollution and population growth — documenting the “remorselessness” and “inevitableness” of these dramas and the futility of escaping them by relying only on technological solutions while refusing to require personal responsibility, a “change in human values” and an “extension of morality.”
At present, these would translate into wearing masks at all times in every public space, maintaining social distance, acquiring humility while attempting to learn and understand science, and becoming mindful. Without these practices we shall bring “universal ruin,” surely.
Dr. Jorge H. Aigla
Santa Fe
