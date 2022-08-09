The Kansas constitutional amendment initiative to take away a woman’s right to an abortion went down in flames. That’s a good thing. What would be even better is if the pro-life (in most cases, pro-birth) lobby moved away from punishment and moved toward prevention, including adoption. Recently, I drove by a local Planned Parenthood office. I observed about 10 people outside with the usual protest signs. I stopped. I rolled down my window and asked a small group of four protesters if any of them were on an adoption wait list. The only response was silence from three and a grin from the fourth.
This leads me to the contention they are not pro-life; they are pro-birth. If they were really pro-life, they would support programs that feed, cloth, educate and maintain the health of those babies after they are born. Adoptions — not a cure-all, but a really good starting point.
Jeffrey Paul
Albuquerque
Gracias
On behalf of the staff and board of directors of the Spanish Colonial Arts Society, we write to thank everyone involved in making our 70th Traditional Spanish Market a great success. We were especially glad this year to “get back to normal” by hosting Friday night’s preview of award-winning artists at the Santa Fe Community Convention Center, and welcoming our local nonprofit colleagues to join us on the Plaza — El Rancho de Las Golondrinas, Cornerstones, Old Santa Fe Association and Los Maestros Del Norte.
Thank you to our many volunteers, visitors and sponsors, including The Santa Fe New Mexican, for supporting us — you made it possible for us to continue our tradition of hosting this annual event free and open to the public. Thank you to the city of Santa Fe and Mayor Alan Webber and City Councilor Renee Villarreal for formally welcoming all to market Saturday morning, and to U.S. House Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández for greeting all on Sunday with warm words of support. And thank you to our youth and adult artists, artist mentors and artist families. We look forward to seeing everyone again on the Plaza next year at our 71st annual Traditional Spanish Market!
Jennifer Berkley
executive director
Ron Rivera
chair, board of directors
Spanish Colonial Arts Society
Park problems
Last weekend I walked through the Railyard Park twice and remain puzzled about the lack of park maintenance. Where are the goats that have been used in the past to contain the weeds? When are the wooden benches that have deteriorated to the point of being unusable going to be replaced? I could go on about what else needs to be done, but replacing benches and weeding would do much to improve the Railyard Park for residents who would like to enjoy it. Why aren’t the city councilors from District 2 doing something to address the park’s needs?
Kathleen Parks-Yoast
Santa Fe
Don’t approve ’em
I keep reading about the proposed new housing development to go up along Old Pecos Trail. I wonder if the people in city government shouldn’t take the blame for this. After all, they are the ones who approve these atrocities with the permits they approve. They don’t stop to think about the people who have lived here all of their lives who would like to be able to buy or build a house for themselves.
With the prices that are listed for these homes, local people don’t stand a chance. Rent prices are also out of reach for many. In effect, the city is not thinking of the people who have paid city government wages for decades only to see the wealthy devastate their dreams. The same goes for all of the real estate people who perpetrate this inequity.