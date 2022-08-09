The Kansas constitutional amendment initiative to take away a woman’s right to an abortion went down in flames. That’s a good thing. What would be even better is if the pro-life (in most cases, pro-birth) lobby moved away from punishment and moved toward prevention, including adoption. Recently, I drove by a local Planned Parenthood office. I observed about 10 people outside with the usual protest signs. I stopped. I rolled down my window and asked a small group of four protesters if any of them were on an adoption wait list. The only response was silence from three and a grin from the fourth.

This leads me to the contention they are not pro-life; they are pro-birth. If they were really pro-life, they would support programs that feed, cloth, educate and maintain the health of those babies after they are born. Adoptions — not a cure-all, but a really good starting point.

Jeffrey Paul

