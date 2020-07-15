Kids depressed. Parents can’t work. Learning not on track. Too much screen time. Poor nutrition. These complaints are used to push for school reopening.
Solution presented? Hybrid of remote and in-school learning. Staff and students (supposedly) wearing uncomfortable masks, teachers struggling to keep kids 6 feet apart in an enclosed petri dish for infection. All present and their families potentially exposed to a deadly, highly contagious disease. Child care only two days per week for working parents.
Here is another approach that few are talking about: Remote and home-school cooperative learning. Picture this: Two adults supervising five to six children listening to their teacher together, working on homework together. Then, the developmentally critical art of childhood that is becoming lost: playing together. Not computer games. Creative play.
This model reduces potential for widespread outbreaks. Teachers can collaborate, using online platforms to more effectively stream lessons and coach individuals. Schools can coordinate groups and provide food as was done in the spring. Parents can work. COVID-19’s relentless onslaught demands ever-higher levels of innovation, cooperation and collaboration. This can work.
Sally Spencer
Santa Fe
The real deal
In response to those who criticize Forrest Fenn and call his “chase” a hoax, I want to extend a thank you to Forrest for the work he shared with us these past years. In authoring a creative poem and filling books with beautiful drawings and cryptic tales, he gave us an opportunity that was the gift of his time and imagination, begging us only to tap into ours.
The choice by any seeker to pursue a hidden treasure was entirely voluntary. I found the mysterious ending to remain true to the inherent poetry of the chase.
Thanks, Forrest. I hope you don’t have to chase too far down the headlines these days to find out for yourself that most of us are filled with gratitude. That fact that you honored the finder as the keeper continues to be a hallmark of the fact you are the real deal.
Dana Lundell
Santa Fe
Overgrazing bad for wolves
A recent letter (“Wolves need a home,” June 25) regarding the Mexican wolf recovery program pointed out the proverbial elephant in the room issue facing the future of the wolf.
The wolf recovery is threatened in large part by ranchers grazing livestock on public land. Paying ranchers due to predation of cattle on public land is ridiculous, particularly when the whole grazing allotment system is basically a welfare program for ranchers. If ranchers want to graze cattle on Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management land, they should have to accept the inherent natural risks to their cattle.
Ranchers always have the option to move their cattle from public to private pastures, of course at higher nonsubsidized cost.
Steve Rice
Santa Fe
Stop the madness
Congressman Ben Ray Luján seems proud of his amendment to authorize an additional $6 billion for the national labs (“Luján seeks $6 billion for national laboratories in House bill,” July 1). With so many issues needing attention, Luján seems to think making plutonium triggers for new nuclear warheads is an important priority for the country, rather than a perverse one, and that it should be done in New Mexico.
Instead, we need our congressional delegation to stop the madness. They should at least stand up on our behalf to demand a sitewide environmental impact analysis of expanding plutonium pit production at LANL, in an undersized facility close to residences and tribal lands, resting on unconsolidated sediments, and already burdened with decades of legacy waste.
Pamela E. Homer
Santa Fe
