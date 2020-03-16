I have voted in all 16 presidential elections since 1956, but none so crucial as the one coming up in November.
The 2020 election will be a referendum that will allow America’s voters to defeat the Trumpism virus and halt its devastating effect on our national psyche. It will be our golden opportunity for citizens to recapture our democracy; it will be our time to make America America again.
People of all ages and political persuasions must be participants in the battle to rid the country of the scourge of the Trumpism virus. Losing the election is not a option. The power to win is ours to seize and seize it we must. The Constitution will be our inspiration in this struggle; the ballot box will be our battleground!
David van Hulsteyn
Santa Fe
Not up to the task
I am deeply disturbed by the behavior of the administration in Washington, D.C. I worked for years in the health care field and know that leadership during a crisis is paramount for the health of the community. To have a president and his administration accuse Democrats of politicizing the coronavirus is to continue to spread the big lie. To worry more about electability than the health of our communities shows us that the current administration is not up to the task.
Tax cuts won’t make this go away. Shortages of medical supplies because the administration was blindsided should be a wakeup call to anyone who is still contemplating supporting this bunch. And contrary to what some may believe, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not the “deep state.” Viruses are ignorant of political views.
Susan Craig
Santa Fe
Best of three
It seems that we are entering a recession as a result of the virus emergency. And this is the year we elect a new president.
Currently, there are three old white men running. One, Donald Trump, is a bumbling sociopathic incumbent who is in way over his head in coping with the situation.
Another, Bernie Sanders, has a drastic plan for turning our system upside down at a time when it’s barely functioning. Apparently, he’s nearly out.
The third, Joe Biden, is as old as his years with no new ideas. Looks bad, doesn’t it? Our best choice, I suppose, is to elect Joe. With luck, he’ll draw on the smarts of the many well-qualified former candidates and together they’ll stabilize the wobbly ship of state.
Bill Maxon
Santa Fe
No thugs in uniform
I was dismayed, but not surprised, to read the recent story about the beatings a New Mexico State Police trooper is accused of laying on a man in his custody handcuffed to a bench (“Officer seen beating suspect in video was sued in past,” Feb. 29).
This is the same trooper who was charged with use of excessive force on three occasions while working for the Albuquerque police, and the same man who was sued at least once for beating someone under his care.
The state police should have the highest standard in its hiring practices, a policy of not hiring anyone ever even accused of police brutality or excessive use of force, and a ban on people with a history of violence.
Daniel Gibson
Santa Fe
Feeling grateful
An overflowing thank you to all the cashiers, stockers, salespeople, janitors, managers and greeters of Santa Fe’s retail stores for staying open and dealing efficiently and courteously with the long lines and mounds of stuff going out the door.
I will happily wait longer in line to keep you and your families safe if any special procedures are implemented to reduce the chances of you being infected.
Special shout-out to the cashier at the Family Dollar on Airport Road the evening of Wednesday, March 11; if cashiering was an Olympic event, she would win the gold.
Sarah Wood
Santa Fe
