When asked who posed the greatest threat to world peace, Germans in a recent poll overwhelmingly pointed to one person — Donald Trump. The president beat out the leaders of North Korea, Russia, China and Iran. Germans were asked who was more dangerous: North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Russian President Vladimir Putin or Trump.
Some 41 percent of Germans said they thought Trump was the most dangerous out of the five world leaders. In second place was Kim with 17 percent, followed by Putin and Khamenei with 8 percent. Coming in last was China’s Xi with 7 percent. Over 2,000 people in Germany took part in the survey, which was commissioned by German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH.
Terry Warnell
Santa Fe
Clearly qualified
I attended the 3rd Congressional District candidates forum put on by Girls Inc. (“Teen girls question candidates,” Jan. 29). It was the most informative and well run candidates forum that I have ever been to. It was inspiring to see what must have been a lot hard work succeed so well and to know that these teenage girls will grow up to be politically sophisticated women.
I was reassured that my support for Teresa Leger Fernandez is well-placed. When she answers a question about affordable housing, she draws on her decades of experience on the board of Homewise, an organization that helps people find the means to attain home ownership. As a parciante of an acequia, she understands how water is the lifeblood of New Mexico and can see the urgency of catastrophic climate change. Teresa's work as attorney has involved her in some of New Mexico’s most important issues, including fair redistricting for tribes and pueblos, and the Yazzie/Martinez v. State of New Mexico case which will requires adequate funding of New Mexico’s schools.
I believe that Teresa Leger Fernandez is the ideal candidate for New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District. She is enormously qualified and now is her time.
Roberto Gallegos
Santa Fe
Kindness matters
I wish to express a heartfelt thank you to the person who turned in my credit card on Monday, Jan. 20, to the Shell gas station on Pacheco Street. Such kindness matters so much, and I'm very grateful for this gift of human thoughtfulness. In light of all that is transpiring in our collective, singular acts such as this remind us of the goodness that still exists in the midst of all. Thanks and thanks again.
Cecelia Albert
Santa Fe
First fix potholes
Spending that kind of money on rest stops for tourist and truck drivers travel through our state is benevolent ("State wants $30M to revamp rest stops," Feb. 3). However, let’s first spend the dollars on our own city’s roads and highways. Perhaps start with Guadalupe Street. We all travel down that path full of potholes — small enough to ruin the alignment of the car and some large enough in which to disappear.
Dina Glardon
Santa Fe
Healing with kindness
On a Sunday last December, I found myself in the emergency room of Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the quality of care, respect, kindness and caring, from every single person I encountered over my three days as their patient. But there was something more. Each person exuded commitment to a mission — to create a healing and healthful environment — and somehow made me feel that their mission centered on me.
I hope each and all know that even just their smiles contributed to my healing. And more: having received and experienced the transformative power of compassion, human connection, and kindness, I'm so clear that each of us has this capacity, and that this is the way to impact the world.
Marlene Schwalje
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Terry Warnell, Please explain why we should care what 2000 nitwit germans think about our president or anything else.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.