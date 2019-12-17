Just another example of how close Donald Trump and Melania are — doesn’t he grasp (or remember) the First Lady’s anti-bullying “Be Best” campaign? Greta, you really deserve that Time magazine cover (although I bet it won’t be displayed at certain golf courses).
Penny Chlebicki
Santa Fe
So much wrongdoing
I’ve come up with my own articles of impeachment against Donald Trump since he became president. First, the tax cuts for the rich that Trump and the Republicans passed have benefited only the rich. They were a lie to the American people. Second, Trump’s immigration policy is an international crime against humanity. He separated children on the border from their families and locked those children up. Third, Trump is doing nothing to deal with the climate crisis.
Just recently, he went on a tweet attack toward 16-year-old Greta Thunberg because she is fighting for environmental justice. And of course, obstruction of Congress, abuse of power, and on and on and on.
John St. Peter
Santa Fe
Hard to explain
Listening to the impeachment hearings and the Justice Department inspector general’s report, I can’t help but wonder what they — “they” meaning Republican Reps. Chris Collins and Jim Jordan, Sen. Lindsey Graham and others — are doing. They should all be ashamed of their actions. Senate Judiciary Chairman Graham, R-S.C., who trashed Donald Trump in the beginning of his run, whose approval ratings were low, decided that he had to join the Trump bandwagon; he has sold his soul to the devil, as they all have.
I must not forget Attorney General Bill Barr, who has become Trump’s “yes” man; he is unfit to be attorney general, unfit to lead the Justice Department. In their hearts, they must know that Trump should not be sitting in the big white building.
Trump might not be removed from office, but he will go down in the history books, for our children and grandchildren to read, as the third president to be impeached.
Lorey Sebastian
Truchas
Why no OB/GYN?
It is my understanding that Los Alamos
Medical Center and the company that owns the hospital, Lifepoint, have started to alert people who work for the hospital and direct stakeholders that they plan to stop having obstetricians and gynecologists on staff in their women’s health clinic in Los Alamos; they plan to completely close labor and delivery operations at LAMC in early 2020.
As a community, we want to know more, especially because it could remove a basic hospital service. Without an OB/GYN clinic in Los Alamos, parents and soon-to-be parents in our community will have to drive nearly an hour to get to a hospital (or potentially be airlifted if there is not enough time during labor). This would negatively impact the community, creating unnecessary health and safety risks to community members.
Why are we, as a community — and a highly insured one at that, because most work for LANL — potentially losing such a basic health care service? How will we serve nearby communities without these basic services? We want full transparency about these decisions and the future of the one hospital in our community.
Christina Hanson
White Rock
