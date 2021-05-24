As a former chief justice of the New Mexico Supreme Court, I found Milan Simonich's column ("Another injustice in Plaza obelisk destruction," Ringside Seat, May 23) to be spot on.
The desecration of our Plaza by a self-righteous mob was a deep insult to the people of this city, many of whom trace their roots back long before the obelisk’s erection. And it was a clear-cut criminal act that deserved the full attention of our criminal justice system, including a judge and jury drawn from this community.
Plea bargaining may be an important tool in the system, but equally so, there are cases important enough to the conscience of the community that they must be heard, not plead. Justice is not just a technical conclusion of law; true justice is a sense of fairness and balance to all concerned, and that includes the people of our city. Their exclusion is an intolerable injustice.
Richard C. Bosson
Santa Fe
Splendid
The new issue of Bienvenidos, usually informative, is absolutely splendid! An unexpected bright star in the murky sky of 2020 and the pandemic. I’m happy to be able to commend the contributors after a seemingly never-ending period of general stifling mediocrity and boredom in every corner of life. Well done.
Maggie Auld
Santa Fe
True cancel culture
Recent polls show at least two-thirds of Republicans think Donald Trump had the election "stolen" from him, with 60 percent asserting there is solid evidence of the theft. And that is right now, six months the election — after multiple recounts in multiple states, after over 60 court cases tossed — and still they persist. But not one Trump party acolyte seems to have any issue with all those Republicans down the ballot who were voted into office. "Those" ballots and votes were perfectly fine.
Now, some conservatives want to secede from their states to another state that has a state government of their political bent. But the Democrats are the cancel culture? When you cannot even say Joe Biden won the 2020 election fairly, then a third of the country has lost its way from democracy. Whenever a conservative complains about something, you can bet they are guilty of committing the exact same thing.
Mike Dicello
Santa Fe
More news
Santa Fe is over twice as populated as several other state capitals, yet we do not have a television station. We are forced to listen to the station in Albuquerque. They almost never have any news for us.
My question is why? One would think that a state capital would have at the least one television station broadcasting local news. This is not the way to keep a population informed.
James Barrett
Santa Fe
Yes, term limits
Milan Simonich in his column mentioned the need for term limits ("About face: Long-time lawmaker calls for term limits," Ringside Seat, May 24). I have wished for a long time for term limits on all, including the Senate, the House and the Supreme Court in national and state government.
It seems elected people soon forget their voters' wishes and just vote to hold on to their seats. The worry about new officials' rulings could be helped by staggering the terms. Every registered citizen should be allowed to vote. Before voting we should all try to educate ourselves about the candidates.
Kenny Goering
Santa Fe
At fault
The real criminal in the Plaza obelisk debacle is none other than our clueless mayor.
John Greenfield
Santa Fe
