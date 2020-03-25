Hiking is one way to experience “normalcy” in today’s COVID-19 world. For some, hiking is a regular part of life. Others are finding new ways to mitigate the challenges of home confinement. Growing up here, I learned to be a steward of Earth. That includes routinely picking up “trail trash” — tissues, orange peels (they take a long time to decompose), wrappers and even cigarette butts.
Now I hesitate to clean up others’ messes for fear of contamination. Perhaps others are, too, as I notice a remarkable uptick in the amount of micro-trash left on our trails.
Santa Feans are blessed to have ready access to the outdoors. But our trails are shared by many, and now by many more. Please make an effort to avoid — inadvertently or intentionally — dropping trash. Especially in these trying times, let us all do our best to keep Santa Fe beautiful.
Cady Sartorius
Santa Fe
Caring for our kids
Child care workers hug and offer laps all day long (“Why aren’t child care workers protected, too?” My View, March 20). They can get 20 children to nap, patting their backs. They offer activities and lift children onto play equipment, wipe noses and change diapers. They are grossly underpaid. They deserve hazard pay right now. Also, it is not so hard to require parents to drop off children outside and have staff screen them by taking a temperature and asking a few question each morning.
Child care centers should have an area set aside for children who appear sick, and government should help with matching unemployment insurance.
Susan Cedar
co-founder
The Family School in Phoenix
Santa Fe
Only in Santa Fe
You know you’ve lived in Santa Fe too long when you go for a walk in the arroyo and you recognize the dogs before the owners you’ve known for 40-plus years.
Leah Freedman
Santa Fe
Plant and smile
I would like to suggest a small but powerful way to stave off some of the depression and anxiety we may all be feeling now. Plant some flower seeds now in a pot since it is early in the season, or peas and spinach outside. Marigolds are foolproof as are cosmos and nasturtium. Your kids will love it and you will automatically smile. Be kind and generous to everyone. Smiles at strangers are powerful.
Mogi Hogle
La Puebla
Deadly, not harmful
When Donald Trump was elected president, I knew my family and I would be affected. I didn’t think his actions would actually kill me — that was before his response to the coronavirus. Now I realize he just might.
Bill Wirtel
Santa Fe
Feels good to laugh
We are so grateful for Ricardo Caté’s contemporaneous humor every morning in Without Reservations. Most days it is the only laugh-out-loud moment that we experience.
Donna Reeves
Santa Fe
Thank you, Santa Fe
In times of stress, we learn who we are as a community. The response to the article about the lack of medical supplies and safety gear spurred an outpouring of support (“’We have people hurting all over N.M.,’” March 20). I received countless gifts of masks, sterile gowns and hazmat suits from patients as well as strangers. All of us working together to physically stay distant yet emotionally stay connected is how we can find our way through the pandemic. Thank you, Santa Fe, for your compassion and effort.
Josh Brown, M.D.
Santa Fe
Made for war
It is obvious that this country is short of face masks for the COVID-19 pandemic. Has anyone thought that the U.S. armed forces has gas masks for every soldier in case of a gas attack by an enemy? I don’t know if they would work, but if they can keep gas out, they should be able to constrict the virus also. If that would work, the military has them in stock by the millions, and should be able to distribute them immediately. They are uncomfortable and bulky, but I was thinking maybe this could be an answer to this problem.
Joe Trujillo
Santa Fe
