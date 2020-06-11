Forrest Fenn's treasure hunt captivated the country and was in the news for the past 10 years. People lost their lives looking for it. We all dreamed of finding it, and tens of thousands went looking for it. Now that it has been found, Fenn has yet to show the photo he says he has of the find or say where the treasure was. We deserve that picture. An image he owes us after everything that has happened.
The finder wants to remain anonymous. Fine, blur his face out or just show his hands holding the treasure. It is so disingenuous and cruel to simply say "trust me" — casting doubt that any of it was real. We all dreamed of finding it. He affected us all. Please show the pictures. We need closure and proof. It's a devastating way to end what should have been a triumphant Indiana Jones moment that could have been an uplifting story and cheered us all up in these dark times.
Nicholas French
Santa Fe
A suffocating sentence
Does anyone remember pressing as a death sentence given in medieval times? Well it was. A person was pressed to death with stones or weights placed over his body. Sound familiar? According to Wikipedia, this form of execution is no longer used by any government. Why is the police force allowed to use it? Four men at 200 pounds is 800 pounds — almost half a ton, almost half a small car sitting on a man’s chest. Pressing down so a man can’t catch his next breath.
Ann Batum
Santa Fe
Stand up to abuse
Gaslight is the story of a beautiful, innocent woman (Ingrid Bergman) who marries a charming man (Charles Boyer) who tries to drive her insane. He would turn the gaslights down slightly lower each night to disorient his wife. He would negate his wife’s noticing of the shifts in light and shadows by saying that it was all in her head.
He’d do other things, too, to make her think she was losing it, such as hiding items and insisting she lost them. We now have a president who is doing this to the whole country. When Donald Trump claims to be an environmentalist, he is trying to make you doubt your sanity. When he claims he is the least racist person ever, it's another act of mental abuse. It eventually shifts into the mode of self-gaslighting — manifesting in constant, daily, questioning of self and a breakdown of confidence. Don't be gaslighted! Stand up to this abuse and believe your own senses! Google "gaslighting" to learn more.
James Ewert
Santa Fe
The next steps
It was just the most beautiful morning, with clear blue skies, a warming sun and a choir of songbirds welcoming the day. This serene setting provided perfect timing for a reflective moment. As I was concerned about being a member of the virus’s high-risk pool, I took advantage of the opportunity to gather the audacity to ask God a direct question (with me acting as if I am entitled to an answer). “Lord,” I said, “Can you tell me what’s in store for me 'next'? In a split second, the air exploded with a hearty and spirited exchange between two neighbors’ dogs. When it abruptly ended after a short while, I instantly realized that God had faithfully answered my question.
I now go forward with a quiet confidence knowing that whatever it is God has planned for me next, I am certain of one thing: that whatever it is, I know it’s really going to be something worth barking about.
Howard Pakin
Santa Fe
Change is here
At the end of Phill Casaus' excellent column about Neomi Martinez-Parra, he mentions that she is one of nine children ("In Southwest N.M., David is named Neomi, and Goliath is gone," June 7). Her mother cleaned motel rooms and worked in a laundromat. Her father supported his family with an elementary education. Martinez-Parra has a master's degree. She said: "It's what I remember. You struggle, but you get up and go to work every day. And never complain." The contrast with our president is stark: He has never struggled, he doesn't go to work any day and he complains with every breath. It's time for a change. Good luck to a woman who knows the lives of New Mexicans.
John Cook
Santa Fe
No friend of Santa Fe
How remarkable that the biggest interview of John Arthur Smith's recent career was with the caretaker-daughter of a Mexican immigrant. Neomi Martinez-Parra may have been a political nonentity, but she ended up unseating him. Smith was ultimately responsible for the closure of the College of Santa Fe. No friend of Santa Fe, he was, however, the restraining adult in the room over the budget. Adults in that area are sorely lacking, as our spendthrift governor has demonstrated so admirably.
But the real scandal of the college was not so much Smith as it was the University of New Mexico. Our perfectly ready-made campus — with its developed vocational and cultural amenities — was ignored for inclusion, in favor of UNM's obsession with its sports program. It should come as little surprise that UNM's mismanaging regents are appointed by the governor. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is determined to do the same for our hitherto-independent Public Regulation Commission.
Barry Hatfield
Santa Fe
