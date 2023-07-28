After reading the letter from Randy Grant ("Too much trash," Letters to the Editor, July 24) I wholeheartedly agree with his sentiments. My spouse and I live along West Alameda near Via Veteranos and 599. We have picked up litter on our daily walks near our home for years, filling countless bags, but can never seem to keep up with the staggering amount. The county seems to have no plan in place to deal with litter. Trying to pick it up when it is stuck in and on weeds, cactus etc contributes to the problem. These roads are arteries in to our lovely city but greet all with unacceptable levels of trash. Enforcement of litter laws would be a start as would requiring truck beds to be covered when containing items that could blow out. Santa Fe city and county can do better than this.

Kari Jensen

Santa Fe

Recommended for you