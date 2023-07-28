After reading the letter from Randy Grant ("Too much trash," Letters to the Editor, July 24) I wholeheartedly agree with his sentiments. My spouse and I live along West Alameda near Via Veteranos and 599. We have picked up litter on our daily walks near our home for years, filling countless bags, but can never seem to keep up with the staggering amount. The county seems to have no plan in place to deal with litter. Trying to pick it up when it is stuck in and on weeds, cactus etc contributes to the problem. These roads are arteries in to our lovely city but greet all with unacceptable levels of trash. Enforcement of litter laws would be a start as would requiring truck beds to be covered when containing items that could blow out. Santa Fe city and county can do better than this.
Kari Jensen
Santa Fe
Be inclusive
The midtown development project proposal sounded great. A whole section of the website dedicated to inclusivity. A place for the City Different to shine. At last a real infrastructure development designed for the full spectrum of our community. Live, work, learn and play — with a project that includes affordable housing, more than just another apartment complex. It is infrastructure for the people of Santa Fe including businesses, entertainment, community event spaces and more.
Unfortunately, I believe the City Council has quietly and surreptitiously undermined the beauty and relevance of the project by voting to allow developers to buy out the affordable housing element. That will result in more market rate rentals in a city with few new market rate jobs. The midtown project is not just housing; it is an unprecedented community development project. The very element that makes the proposal relevant is inclusivity. It could be the very thing that makes the City Different, different.
Gershon Ginsburg
Santa Fe
Save what's special
Our local elected representatives got it right in their piece ("Some places are simply too special to mine," My View, June 25) when they wrote that Pecos Canyon and the surrounding watershed is the wrong place for a new mine. The area is still recovering from past mining activities that polluted the Pecos River and cost taxpayers tens of millions in clean-up costs. Today, the area is one of our most popular outdoor destinations, generating significant revenue for the state and local communities through tourism and outdoor recreation.
Congressional action, including passage of the Pecos Watershed Protection Act, would safeguard this special place for future generations. In the meantime, Secretary Haaland and the U.S. Forest Service should initiate an administrative mineral withdrawal, protecting the watershed until Congress takes action. Some places are too special to mine. The headwaters of the Pecos River, at the doorstep to the Pecos Wilderness, is one such place.
Barbara Ellis
Santa Fe
As a climate scientist, and one who lecture and blogs as much as anyone in Santa Fe on the topic, I want to thank you for reprinting the Paul Krugman piece ("It's fine to politicize the weather," Commentary, July 23). I particularly want to thank you for adding the cartoon.
Steven Rudnick, Ph.D.
Santa Fe
Come together
If the Soldiers Monument on the Plaza was replaced as it was, it might easily be vandalized. In my opinion it was vandalized Oct. 12, 2020, in the first place because it represented a singular point of view, namely that of the U.S. Army's involvement in New Mexico including derogatory 19th-century language about Native people. Personally, I would like to see the monument moved to atop the hills over looking Santa Fe at the old Fort Marcy site.
On the Plaza, we should place a new monument by local artists representing the Tewa, Spanish and Anglo communities. We live in an era where politicians energize the public with hateful words against fellow Americans. Cities and citizens across our country should stand with our fellow Americans to appreciate the value of all cultures living together. We in Santa Fe could send a profound message to fellow Americans that we stand for respect to all Americans, past and present. Tolerance of others is a virtue that benefits all of us.