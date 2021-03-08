While I am grateful for the Sunday’s front-page article on littering (“Cleaning up motorists’ mess,” March 7), I am disappointed by the lack of imaginative solutions other than increasing the budget and manpower of the Department of Transportation. For littering on the interstate, a more economical solution would be a sign at the border saying, “New Mexico Takes Littering Seriously. $200, First Offense.” The carrot to accompany that stick would be “litter disposal stations” placed periodically and at rest stops.
These strategically placed dumpsters also would work for littering on local roads. In my county, the more affluent residents pay a private company for garbage disposal. The less affluent buy a permit and drive their garbage to one of the waste transfer stations, again costing time, fuel, permit fees and increasing their carbon imprint. For the working class living and/or working in the county, there are no cost-free alternatives. The increased fines would help to reduce any increased cost. Prevention is always less costly.
Preston Zucker
Santa Fe
Never happened
Joe Biden is still president of the United States — No. 46. Threats, theories and theology, from QAnon and other creative minds, told us that the United States has been in stasis since 1871 because of an unspecified secret act of Congress that made all governmental activity “fake news” until last Thursday. At that time, said the oracles, the nation would resume its existence with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 19th president, succeeding U.S. Grant (who would not attend his successor’s inauguration). It didn’t happen, at least not publicly in Washington.
The most interesting aspect of this phenomenal fabrication may have been the assertion that everything governmental between 1871 and last Thursday was null and void. Taken to its logical conclusion, this means we lost both world wars (as well as all the others peppered around them). The last 24 states, from Colorado forward, are still territories or less (including New Mexico). All those men who thought they were presidents Nos. 19 through 46 were just fooling themselves — and us, of course. That includes Trump; there was no president No. 45. He wasn’t sworn in by a Supreme Court justice on Thursday, so he still isn’t, is he?
QAnon’s fabulists solved our problem for us. The “long national nightmare” (to borrow un-President Gerald Ford’s phrase) between 2017 and 2021 never happened. The same sources would probably tell us, if we asked, that the pandemic didn’t happen either, and those half-million Americans are still alive.
Unbelievable.
Bill Dunning
Eldorado
Cash helps
Growing up on Long Island, N.Y., we had everything we needed. My dad bought his house through the GI Bill. It was an original Levitt home. Because of his government’s help, dad was able to provide for his wife and children. We were lucky. Fast forward 60 odd years, looking back, I’ve seen a lifetime of shifts in governance and economic policies, all of which had its pluses and minuses. But, never, not even in the recessions of the past 40 years or so, have I witnessed the devastation and loss that this country is now experiencing. There’s a lot of rhetoric about what to do to help those in need. But really, you don’t need a doctorate to figure out that the people in this country need an expeditious infusion of help. And, among other things, that’s cash.
President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan, with direct payments and critical benefits to those affected by the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, is the only intervention that makes sense. This bill offers direct payments of $1,400 also includes extensions of emergency jobless benefits, money for vaccine distribution and other needed assistance — including help for small businesses and help getting kids back to school.
Cindy Pabst
Santa Fe
Solar fail
Thanks to last-minute amendments on the Senate floor, the Community Solar Act, a bill designed to uplift low-income communities by providing access to low-cost solar energy now only serves the power of price-gouging utilities by 1) allowing utilities to own the projects; 2) subjecting small scale solar projects to the expensive red tape of the Public Regulation Commission, making it cost-prohibitive to anyone attempting to create a small-scale project and again tipping the scales in favor of utility control; 3) prohibiting large-scale commercial users — supermarkets, movie theaters, office complexes as well as cities and counties from being able to participate.
We hope the House will do better and will reverse the horrible provisions. The bill heads to the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee on Tuesday. Please contact the committee members as well as your house representative and ask them to put the community back in community solar.
Faith Pennell-Sutton
Santa Fe
