Thanks for the two excellent articles on the trash problem in Santa Fe and all those who are attempting to help with this issue.
If you are interested in volunteering with Litter Locusts of Santa Fe to pick up trash, search for us in groups on NextDoor or email litterlocustsSF@gmail.com. It's a great way to beautify the place we all live and love while getting outdoors, discovering different parts of town and meeting fun new people. Come swarm with us.
Lisa Davenport
Santa Fe
Progress, again
In his last speech April 3, 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. famously said, “We as a people will get to the Promised Land.” Though many may not necessarily agree, I have always felt he was talking about all of us who are the people of this great country.
His efforts were always about making America’s promise available and applicable to all individuals, regardless of their background or skin color. The verdict in the George Floyd case gets us closer to that goal because it not only showed that no one is above the law, but also that Black Lives Matter — too.
Rick Gonzales
Santa Fe
Keep clean air
Thursday was the 51st anniversary of Earth Day, and President Joe Biden met with other world leaders to discuss the climate crisis that must be addressed now to prevent the loss of life and property as a result of global warming and weather changes.
One very important step that we can take is to cut methane pollution from the oil and gas industry. Our goal is a 65 percent reduction by 2025. Thank you to U.S. Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján for sponsoring legislation to stop the Trump-era weakening of methane protections.
Please contact your representatives in Congress to pass this legislation and to work with the president to make these crucial changes. Ensure that your children and grandchildren can grow up in New Mexico breathing the clean air that we have enjoyed in the past.
Janet Carter
Santa Fe
Protect pensions
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 611 is proud of the leadership provided by Attorney General Hector Balderas during the recent negotiations for the proposed acquisition of Public Service Company of New Mexico by Avangrid. Balderas delivered important benefits to our state’s ratepayers, our Indigenous communities and our local businesses, including resources for economic development. The determination and insistence in protecting the interests of our workforce from his office will serve our state for years to come.
Specifically, the issue of PNM’s underfunded pension obligation, which is approaching $60 million, is an ongoing concern for our members. Over 3,000 total participants are depending on their hard-earned pension benefits; this issue will be addressed during the acquisition process — protecting essential retirement income.
It is imperative that solvency of our pensions be considered on the same level of consideration as the millions in severance packages being offered to select corporate executives. Balderas has once again stood up for New Mexico’s working families by fighting for the pension benefits of current and former PNM employees.
Pete Trujillo
business manager
IBEW Local Union 611
Strong on civil rights
Republicans in the Beltway are opposing President Joe Biden's nomination of Kristin Clarke to be assistant attorney general for civil rights. A graduate of Harvard University and Columbia Law School, she formerly managed the Civil Rights Bureau of the New York Department of Law and is highly qualified for a post with the Justice Department.
Republican opposition is based on the fear that Clarke could take a stand against the 43 states that have filed some 250 new laws restricting voting rights across the country. The right to vote is one of the bedrocks of American democracy. Clarke's experience in participating in more than 100 cases involving attempts to restrict voting rights is critically needed in Washington.
With so many of our democratic institutions and norms under siege at present, it behooves everyone who favors fair and open access to the polls to strongly support Clarke's nomination.
Paul Lazarus
Santa Fe
Light footprint
The city of Santa Fe wants to convert over 5,000 streetlights to energy-saving LEDs in a laudable effort to lower its carbon footprint. But the color temperature of the lights — measured in kelvins — is still to be determined. Lower-kelvin lights, warmer in feel and more amber-colored, produce much less light pollution than do higher-kelvin lights. They are harsher in feel and more blue/white in appearance.
There will be five demonstration sites around town showing different kinds of lighting that you can comment on by May 10. Converting the streetlights will impact your quality of life and the character of Santa Fe for many years to come. Learn more about outdoor lighting and how it can impact human health, the environment and the night sky at Santa Fe Conservation Trust's free online chat at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. To get a link, go to sfct.org/online-chats.
Sarah Noss
executive director
Santa Fe Conservation Trust
