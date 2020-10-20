The League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County always recommends that local governments go beyond statutory open meetings requirements in efforts toward open, accessible governance. We believe local governments should provide timely, complete information to constituents and listen to their input. The issues before the new city of Santa Fe Health and Safety Task Force are of local and regional concern. We affected residents should know what this task force addresses, how it operates and what decisions are made.
We oppose — and urge members of the City Council to oppose — any resolution that would give the committee an option to close its meetings to the public. Lack of openness in public safety is part of the problem; it can hardly be part of the solution. Any task force members who are unable to conduct this business in public can opt to withdraw from the work.
Democracy needs sunlight to thrive.
Chris Furlanetto
action and advocacy chairwoman
League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County
Santa Fe
Which way the wind blows
In the past few months, we’ve had a record number of wildfires in the West, a record number of hurricanes in the Southeast, and record heat and drought across the Southwest — all weather-related phenomena. In the past, a meteorologist asked us every evening to believe his weather predictions because they were based on science. Now, he represents the political party that says global climate change, and science in general, is all bunk.
I recall the words of Bob Dylan, “It doesn’t take a weatherman to know which way the wind blows.”
Marc Bonem
Santa Fe
Lies, not theories
The term "conspiracy theory" is not merely deception but also misguided, misguiding, and incorrect in a deep way. A theory in science is not an unsupported claim or mere speculation but "a hypothesis that has been confirmed or established by observations of [and] experiment and is propounded or accepted as accounting for the known facts; a statement of the general laws, principles, or cause of something known of observed," according to the Oxford English Dictionary.
Grafting through transplantation the second alien word in the term to the first is an attempt to legitimize the first through the strength of the second, promoting the first to inhabit the realm of the atomic, cell, quantum, evolution, gravitation and electromagnetic field theories, among others.
As thing stand on this Earth, unfortunately and sadly what most people utter when they speak of conspiracies are mostly expectorations, eructations, beliefs and — especially in the case of the squatter in the White House — pathological obsessions; or worse: just plain and simple lies.
Jorge H. Aigla, M.D.
Santa Fe
Signs of the times
Be very afraid. Recently I drove and camped for three months from New Mexico to Maine and back. For every Biden sign I saw 100 more Trump signs all bigger and with many flags. One was painted on the side of a semi-truck in a field. Whoever is doing the polling is not polling in the hinterland of the country.
On another note, after 11,000 highway miles, it was not until I returned to New Mexico that I hit a pothole big enough to damage the hubcap. Is it New Mexico True or through?
Ginny Hogan
Santa Fe
Vote!
Thomas Fitzpatrick published a cogent letter about the Electoral College ("The people's voice," Oct. 10). Especially in this pandemic it seems as if certain forces want to suppress our vote. Even crooked postal delays. The moment applications were available, we asked for absentee ballots. As soon as ballots arrived we marked them and will hand-deliver to the County Clerk. Mark Twain said, “If voting made a difference, they wouldn’t let us do it.” For now, I hope we may prove him wrong. Vote!
Albo P. Fossa
Santa Fe
Single-issue channel
The other day I tuned my television to EWTN, the Catholic television network, and I thought I had tuned into Fox by mistake. The content was so obviously right-learning. Since then I started monitoring their newscasts, which are mostly single-issue. The way the picture Trump is such that they forget to put “Saint” before his name. I am a faithful, churchgoing Catholic and know that there is more than one issue in this election. The world is rife with problems that this administration has shown is incapable of handling. For a Catholic network and some priests who campaign from the pulpit in the name of God, this is unacceptable to me. They need to start rendering as it says in the Gospel of Mark 12:17.
Felipe Roibal
Santa Fe
