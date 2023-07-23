I am a multigenerational, mixed-Indigenous Santa Fean, and I am very concerned about people like me who have grown up here but are being priced out of Santa Fe. When I downsized my home in 2015, I never imagined I would not be able to purchase another home. I was competing with out-of-state high-earners who were buying homes sight unseen and paying with cash. This crisis has only escalated. Even as a renter, it’s difficult to find reasonable prices on a middle income, and one is at the mercy of landlords raising the rent or deciding to sell or transition to a short-term rental.

The Affordable Housing Trust Fund has a successful, 18-year track record and has supported efforts to keep locals in Santa Fe, where they have worked and raised their children for generations. Please ask your Santa Fe city councilor to vote yes on referring the housing transfer tax to the voters to support the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and help Santa Fe retain its local culture and community.

Marissa Roybal

