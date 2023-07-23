I am a multigenerational, mixed-Indigenous Santa Fean, and I am very concerned about people like me who have grown up here but are being priced out of Santa Fe. When I downsized my home in 2015, I never imagined I would not be able to purchase another home. I was competing with out-of-state high-earners who were buying homes sight unseen and paying with cash. This crisis has only escalated. Even as a renter, it’s difficult to find reasonable prices on a middle income, and one is at the mercy of landlords raising the rent or deciding to sell or transition to a short-term rental.
The Affordable Housing Trust Fund has a successful, 18-year track record and has supported efforts to keep locals in Santa Fe, where they have worked and raised their children for generations. Please ask your Santa Fe city councilor to vote yes on referring the housing transfer tax to the voters to support the Affordable Housing Trust Fund and help Santa Fe retain its local culture and community.
Marissa Roybal
Santa Fe
Too much trash
Driving around the Santa Fe area, one cannot help but notice the roads are littered with an excessive amount of trash. N.M. 599 had furniture, plastic bags, countless glass and plastic bottles, beer cans and a plethora of other types of trash. The same can be said for most thoroughfares throughout the area. Buckman Road, Via Veteranos, West Alameda Street and many others are strewn with trash. In all my years traveling these roads, the trash situation has never been worse.
It is time for the city to install anti-littering signs along all these roads. Post a fine on these signs and encourage the community to report all polluters with a phone number if they see this happening. Also, the city and county should enforce prohibitions against trucks bearing uncovered loads, especially flatbed trucks. I am proud of our community and cannot understand why others living here do not take more pride in keeping Santa Fe beautiful. This excessive trash situation embarrasses us all.
Randy Grant
Santa Fe
Improve methane rules
A new Environmental Protection Agency proposal will do the opposite of what it is intended to do — unless it is changed to eliminate two very big risks. Left as is, the plan will thwart efforts to improve the environment and inflict an electricity, food, fuel and fertilizer price hike on us at a time when New Mexico’s families and businesses are fighting stubborn inflation and high interest rates. Proposed rules to cut methane emissions from natural gas and oil production are well-intentioned.
As is, the rules would eliminate effective technological solutions, create unrealistic and expensive timelines and improperly delegate EPA enforcement power to private third parties. That will leave our energy security exposed to activists and organizations who say no to everything — including some of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s efforts to meet the net-zero targets she enacted, which are among the nation’s most ambitious. The last thing New Mexico needs is a self-inflicted energy price hike that will get in the way of more efficient options to meet the goal, while making food, fuel, fertilizer, electricity and other products more expensive.
Matthew Gonzales
executive director Southwest region
Consumer Energy Alliance
Cimarron
Voting matters
Regarding (“Some say city’s site for comment difficult for users,” July 20). It’s another case where city can’t or won’t be able to care. Vote.
Albo Fossa
Santa Fe
Let experts decide
I will start by saying I am a subscriber and read your paper every morning online. Thank you for the excellent journalism. However, the newspaper’s opinion on limits for bear and cougar hunting is incorrect (“Don’t raise limits for bear and mountain lion hunting,” Our View, July 18). I am a lifelong New Mexican and outdoorsman. It is difficult for a hunter to make any kind of dent in lion or bear populations. Most of this type of hunting requires dogs, which are uncommon these days. Deer and elk hunting are much more prevalent. To hunt bear and lion almost always requires dogs or guided hunts. Few people do this. Thus, hunting really has minimal impact on lion and bear populations. Living in the mountains, I can confirm bear and lions are alive and well.
Lastly, I have followed the management efforts of New Mexico Department of Game and Fish for decades. I also teach hunter education and do some volunteer work for them. I can tell you the people there are dedicated and conscious about what they do. If they believe the science is telling them that populations are increasing, then I believe that to be true. There must be a balance to wildlife management and wildlife populations. Hunting has brought wildlife populations back from the brink of extinction. The license fees and their conservation efforts have paid for management of wildlife for 100 years. Let’s rely on the professionals to help us manage populations of bear and lion in the state of New Mexico.