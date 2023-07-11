We read an article about a proposed 3% tax on sales of homes after $1 million and find the proposal quite objectionable (“Council eyes high-end home sale tax,” July 1). It is unfair to people who have worked hard their entire lives to save enough to retire or reside in the Santa Fe area. These homeowners help support the community by their existence. Who would purchase these homes locally if outsiders didn’t?
Instead of blaming outsiders for the housing crisis, the city of Santa Fe and county should look inward. The real problem is governments are not requiring builders to erect affordable housing. We read all the time about proposed housing, and construction projects that have a “fee in lieu” of allowance for a reason not to build lesser expensive housing. In nearly every case, they accept the money instead of housing. Why? Local politicians blaming supposedly rich outsiders should look at their local builders. They are the real problem here, building only expensive housing. They should be required to build affordable housing communities, period. If you overtax newcomers to your community, you run the risk of driving prospective buyers from your area. Sale prices will drop. These “extra” taxes have hurt other real estate markets and will ultimately affect the local community in a negative way.
Randy Grant
Santa Fe
More bathrooms
Hosting the International Folk Art Market at the Railyard District was mostly a lovely experience — but heaven help you if you had to use a bathroom. It was at least 20 minutes waiting in line in the heat when we were there. Seriously, what were they thinking? By any algorithm, there should have been more than three women’s toilets for the thousands of exhibitors, volunteers and guests, especially when people are helpfully walking around with cool water to refuel our water bottles. There should have been at least a dozen portable bathrooms there, but if they were lurking among the tents, there were no helpful signs or volunteers directing us out of the long line to the few centrally located toilets.
Carolyn McElroy
Santa Fe
Electric way
Thank you for running an article about Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham proposing clean cars and trucks standards for New Mexico (“Green light,” July 4). I was unaware of this until I read the article in The New Mexican, and I learned from it. Having owned and driven an electric car for almost six years, I am glad to see information on this option and what the state government is doing to make electric vehicles more accessible to more New Mexicans.
Derek Roff
Santa Fe
Fabulous
Thank you, organizers of the International Folk Art Market, for the best Folk Art Market I’ve been to in the five years I’ve been living in Santa Fe. The Railyard was a great place to have it. The volunteers were so helpful, and the quality of the artisans was stellar. Kudos to everyone who made this happen!
Diane Johnston
Santa Fe
Get well
“You’re the only one who doesn’t know it,” is how reporter Marianne Todd described her confusing, yet serious symptoms, of having a stroke (“Reporter slowly recovers from ‘head swim’ after stroke,” July 9). I can only imagine how distressing it was to be medically evaluated at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center with the testing not revealing much. Thank you, Marianne, for sharing this well-written, informative and frightening story of what happened to you and your long and harrowing recovery of six-plus months. We can only hope and pray everyone, including our physicians, learn more about diagnosing and treating traumatic brain injury. The human brain is a great medical mystery that merits much more research for strokes, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, CTE and glioblastoma. Best wishes for a full recovery.