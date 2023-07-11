We read an article about a proposed 3% tax on sales of homes after $1 million and find the proposal quite objectionable (“Council eyes high-end home sale tax,” July 1). It is unfair to people who have worked hard their entire lives to save enough to retire or reside in the Santa Fe area. These homeowners help support the community by their existence. Who would purchase these homes locally if outsiders didn’t?

Instead of blaming outsiders for the housing crisis, the city of Santa Fe and county should look inward. The real problem is governments are not requiring builders to erect affordable housing. We read all the time about proposed housing, and construction projects that have a “fee in lieu” of allowance for a reason not to build lesser expensive housing. In nearly every case, they accept the money instead of housing. Why? Local politicians blaming supposedly rich outsiders should look at their local builders. They are the real problem here, building only expensive housing. They should be required to build affordable housing communities, period. If you overtax newcomers to your community, you run the risk of driving prospective buyers from your area. Sale prices will drop. These “extra” taxes have hurt other real estate markets and will ultimately affect the local community in a negative way.

Randy Grant

