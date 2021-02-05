I like President Joe Biden’s “Amtrak Joe” moniker. I realized years ago that my almost-annual Amtrak trips were vital to my sense of American citizenship. Mostly I ride the Western Amtrak trains and buses, traveling coach and hanging out in the observation car watching the American landscape go by.
I’m randomly seated with others at tables of four during my daily dining car meal. There is a leisure that air travel doesn’t have. People are on the trains for all sorts of reasons and many choose to connect and talk. Cowboys and French musicians. German-speaking Amish farmers with cancer and babies on their way to Mexico for medical care (there’s a commentary for you). Recent immigrants and wealthy retirees. Hippie farmers and recently released convicts. Cosseted, wide-eyed suburbanites.
It’s the only place in my life where I rub up against a broad cross section of Americans. I imagine Amtrak Joe has discovered this, too.
Katherine Bueler
Villanueva
Hardly partisan
House Minority Leader Jim Townsend has accused Majority Leader Brian Egolf of having “a partisan style of leadership” because he has required the wearing of masks in the Roundhouse.
I wasn’t aware that the desire to prevent the spread of COVID-19 was a partisan issue. If it is for Republicans, then it’s obvious why they lost so badly in November.
John Erickson
Santa Fe
Communicate, please
Headline: “Daily COVID-19 count continues decline as New Mexico receives new shipment of vaccine,” Feb. 2.
Fourth paragraph, second sentence: “About 39 percent of the 565,000 New Mexico residents who registered with the state to receive the vaccine have received at least their first dose.”
My husband is 79 and has COPD. He registered to get the vaccine as soon as it was possible to do so. He checks back regularly with the Department of Health but can get no answers about when he can get his shot. A friend in her 80s, a retired public health nurse and caregiver for vulnerable family members, says she has not been able to get her shot nor find out when to anticipate getting one.
Another local friend said her neighbors heard it was easy and free to get vaccinated in Amarillo, so they jumped in their car, drove across the state line and got a shot that afternoon — no questions asked. Why was it quicker and easier to get the vaccine there?
Better management and communication from the Health Department are desperately needed.
Ruth Johnson
Santa Fe
Giving violence a pass
By not voting to convict for the impeachment of Donald Trump, Senate Republicans (and those who support them) are saying that it’s OK to incite violence and encourage insurrection while trying to unlawfully overturn a presidential election.
Loyal party members should humbly and prayerfully think about that the next time they vote.
Robert Shaw
Santa Fe
No judgment
In response to Allen Michael (“Stop enabling,” Letters to the Editor, Jan. 29). None of us have the right to judge people who are waiting in line for food from a food bank. We have no idea what the circumstances are that have left them needing the basic — food.
Many people don’t make enough money to “save for a rainy day” because every day is their rainy day. Some may have been forced to spend their “rainy day money” this last year just to survive.
I am not going to address the comments about cellphones or cars. It doesn’t take much for things to go wrong for any of us. We all need to have a little compassion for each other.
Jean Wegner
Santa Fe
Democracy? We’ll see
With the inauguration of President Joe Biden, The New York Times led with this bold headline: “Democracy Has Prevailed.”
But has it? The research of Martin Gilens (Princeton) and Benjamin Page (Northwestern) has demonstrated empirically that U.S. government regulations are dictated by a minority class of wealthy persons. I’d say a more accurate headline would be: “Plutocracy Has Prevailed.” For example, we haven’t stopped the killing of children in our endless wars or ceased making nuclear bombs in Los Alamos.
Jerry Delaney
Santa Fe
