The City Council and mayor should correct what I believe is a critical review failure by the Planning Commission before deciding whether to approve a developer’s request to up-zone vacant land within what the city’s 1999 general plan designated as the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor. The corridor was to be protected for the entire community. The commission voted narrowly (4-3) to recommend rezoning approval. Residents submitted detailed comments challenging the developers’ traffic impact analysis. Challenges resulted from reasonableness and reliability of key assumptions and community safety conclusions. We asked the Planning Commission to visit the site to view the property and the sections of Old Pecos Trail and West Zia Road that will be impacted. Conflicting factual claims remain. City staff informed us the commissioners who visited the site decided to not inspect the affected routes because they had come in separate vehicles. That's not a good reason, considering the community safety concerns.
Jens Deichmann
Santa Fe
Drive the trail
The city of Santa Fe is considering a proposed development along the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor near Zia Road. The plan would require many of the homeowners in this development to exit onto Old Pecos Trail and make a U-turn in front of the entrance to the parking lot at the Pecos Trail Inn to head toward downtown. Alternatively, the applicant suggested drivers could make a U-turn just beyond this entrance at Calle Espejo. The primary proposed U-turn at Pecos Trail Inn has a very limited deceleration distance and becomes the left turn lane for Calle Espejo. Drivers who miss the legal U-turn could be tempted to make a dangerous and illegal U-turn at Calle Espejo, where it's clearly marked "no U-turn."
I encourage the mayor and members of the City Council to drive this proposed route and make the prescribed U-turn during both morning and evening rush hours. Then consider the traffic safety issues during busier periods, such as when the Legislature is in session. Including this practical evaluation of the real-life traffic impact of the proposed development should be an important part of the upcoming debate and vote on the proposed rezoning to triple development density from one property per acre to three properties per acre.
Dan Kitrell
Santa Fe
A burning contradiction
The Forest Service has released its National Prescribed Fire Program Review. It states forest officials intend to continue their current strategy of increasing fuel treatments in our forests, including prescribed burning, and to conditionally resume prescribed burning now. The review outlines a number of critical issues that need remedying, including problems with Forest Service culture, lack of agency capacity, lack of equipment and contingency resources and a need to develop and implement better training programs.
Our national forests are abysmally understaffed and lack appropriately trained personnel. There is a serious lack of equipment, including firefighting air tankers. The contradiction between lacking the capacity to burn with a sufficient level of safety now and the intention to go ahead and increase prescribed burning can only lead to more catastrophes. The Forest Service hasn't even done the analysis to determine under which circumstances the possible benefits of prescribed burns outweigh the risks and costs.
Our forest, homes and health are at risk.
Sarah Hyden
The Forest Advocate
Santa Fe
The lost mural
Regarding Ellen and Robert Vladem being the recipients of the Mayor's Award for Excellence in the Arts, it should be noted the Vladems' large contribution to the Museum of New Mexico for the new contemporary art museum resulted in the destruction of a much-admired mural by a local Hispanic artist. The museum was happy to receive the donation, and the Vladems seem even happier to be recognized for it. Now the mayor has bestowed an award on them and "officially" made them "philanthropists."
It's is a shame the Vladems do not understand that the act of "giving," of "philanthropy," should be done quietly and modestly. It is the community that should benefit, not the donor's ego. In this case, I think the Vladems are primarily interested in recognition, the museum is primarily interested in its "edifice complex" and, in the process, the community has lost an important work of Hispanic art.