The City Council and mayor should correct what I believe is a critical review failure by the Planning Commission before deciding whether to approve a developer’s request to up-zone vacant land within what the city’s 1999 general plan designated as the Old Pecos Trail Scenic Corridor. The corridor was to be protected for the entire community. The commission voted narrowly (4-3) to recommend rezoning approval. Residents submitted detailed comments challenging the developers’ traffic impact analysis. Challenges resulted from reasonableness and reliability of key assumptions and community safety conclusions. We asked the Planning Commission to visit the site to view the property and the sections of Old Pecos Trail and West Zia Road that will be impacted. Conflicting factual claims remain. City staff informed us the commissioners who visited the site decided to not inspect the affected routes because they had come in separate vehicles. That's not a good reason, considering the community safety concerns.

Jens Deichmann

Santa Fe 

