We all agree that Santa Fe is a very special small city, and Old Santa Fe Trail, the oldest street, has some of the most wonderful 200-plus-year-old adobe buildings. With all the emphasis on the Plaza and the consequent heavy use of this road to get there quickly, traffic makes this neighborhood unpleasant for walking and for some of the businesses. I have owned a gallery on the road for two years and am forced to consider closing it. It is regretful: The building is perfect and the gallery looks beautiful, but very few people walk in. The complaint is always the traffic.
I also walk or bike a lot from my home on Galisteo Street (which has the same problem but to a lesser degree). I’ve been known to step in front of a speeding car yelling “slow down, it’s not a freeway” because it’s so wrong and exasperating. Crossing the road whether by car, bike or foot is always a challenge. A couple of well-placed speed bumps or humps would really help. Many other streets in the neighborhood have them, such as the ones on Garcia Street. Old Santa Fe Trail needs them, too.
Monika Steinhoff
Santa Fe
Get money out
The U.S. Constitution was written to establish and protect our democracy. Although the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech, a wealthy company successfully argued to the U.S. Supreme Court that political spending is a form of protected speech under the First Amendment, and that the government may not keep corporations or unions from spending money to support or denounce individual candidates in elections. As a result, in addition to direct campaign contributions from wealthy contributors, political candidates rely more on unlimited, independent campaign expenditures by their supporters than on their individual constituents to get elected.
In fact, the candidate with the most funding wins 94 percent of the time. We have a duty to protect our democracy by passing a constitutional amendment to limit money’s influence on our political system. Numerous independent organizations are promoting this goal across the United States, including the local chapter of American Promise (americanpromise.net), and RepresentUS New Mexico, which you can join and support. Help make this amendment a reality by contacting our representatives, federal and state, to support this change.
David Burling
Santa Fe
Stop the harm
Brent Racher’s statements (“WildEarth lawsuit is hurting New Mexico forests,” My View, Sept. 4) regarding the benefits of his industry’s “use” of our forests is the same decades-old tired, rationale for continued exploitation of forests: Nature exists for human profits. Human-caused climate change is rarely considered in extractive industry scenarios.
Western states are increasingly experiencing hotter, bigger forest fires. Volatile weather extremes are now the norm, worsening each year. Millions of forest acres have burned, forest soils sterilized, wildlife dead, dying. Where will wildlife live and thrive? What will happen to the remaining watersheds, rivers, streams? We cannot continue to appease the extractive industries, which only view nature as a commodity. We will not save remaining natural ecosystems without drastic, systemic change, which puts nature first, not profit or never-ending development. Without nature, we die.
Rosemary Lowe
Santa Fe
Biden no socialist
Joe Biden is not a socialist. If he were, I would feel better about voting for him. Social Security, Medicare and public services like the fire department are more socialistic than Biden is. Co-ops are socialist. They are owned by the membership and controlled by the membership through their election of board members. I’m a proud co-op member since the early 1970s.
Some things — food, medicine, health care, utilities — should be affordable to all. Capitalism means someone makes a profit because you are sick or hungry or need to stay warm in winter. That is immoral. The United States of America was founded on supporting the interests of the wealthy few. Human rights have always been second to business profit. America has never lived up to its ideals. I am no Democrat but will vote for one to prevent something far more radical from happening.
Chrysa Wikstrom
Santa Fe
