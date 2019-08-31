I think Donald Trump should offer to trade New Mexico for Greenland. That way, he would have his Greenland, we would be a Danish state and would no longer have to put up with this nonsense. Win-win!
Bob Thornburg
Santa Fe
Takes climate seriously
I am a resident of Santa Fe and an ardent environmentalist. I support Teresa Leger Fernandez for U.S. Congress because Teresa understands that climate change is real and that developing solar power in New Mexico will lower electric rates and create thousands of new jobs in our state.
I served on the Santa Fe Mayor’s Task Force for Sustainable Development with Teresa and saw her take the lead in fighting to stop climate change. As a local from Las Vegas, N.M., we can trust Teresa to represent New Mexico in the U.S. Congress.
Ron Flax-Davidson
Santa Fe
Show some decency
Richard Martinez, the senator, is my namesake — to my embarrassment (“Another judge assigned to Martinez case,” In brief, Aug. 24). He is a law-breaker and not trustworthy. He knowingly violated a law in a manner that could have killed an innocent victim. He is a liar — his first explanation to the police was that he had a a couple of beers; then he changed his story. Now, he is abusing his office by refusing to resign. That our state would tolerate such behavior is disheartening. Sen. Martinez, resign now and show that you at least have a modicum of decency.
Rich Martinez
Santa Fe
Staggering cruelty
President Donald Trump has gotten a certain mileage out of calling presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Pocahontas. I believe Warren should respond in kind by calling him Trail of Tears Trump. After all, he is responsible for leaving behind him, literally, a trail of tears. Just consider his total disregard of the children at the border, the families in poverty, the workers who can’t afford housing, the grotesque maldistribution of wealth and a new nuclear arms race. The cruelty is staggering. It takes a bitter sense of humor to survive these days.
Jerry Delaney
Santa Fe
Fine as is
Funny (“Time to rename DeVargas Center,” My View, Aug. 25). Some oldies — like us — have always called DeVargas Center “the old mall” and Santa Fe Place “the new mall.” No new names needed. Enough said.
Albo P. Fossa
Santa Fe
Almost vegan?
I applaud the intent of the frequent letters to the editor espousing a vegan diet. But that approach is not the most efficient way to encourage people to engage in dietary changes that will benefit the environment.
The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report advises: “But it would indeed be beneficial, for both climate and human health, if people in many rich countries consumed less meat, and if politics would create appropriate incentives to that effect.”
Reducing meat consumption even by a relatively small percentage (say two to three meals per week) still can have a huge impact on global warming. Many, many more people are willing and able to make a small adjustment in their diet than are willing to make the radical jump to veganism. My advice to vegan advocates: Don’t make the perfect the enemy of the good.
Steven Hecht
Santa Fe
Hey, Trump won
Once again we have a proposal for a coup d’état to remove the president and vice president from office (“Reset, please,” Letters to the Editor, Aug. 25). The letter writer would place “the role of the presidency” in the hands of Congress, which enjoys about a 20 percent approval rating.
It seems very difficult, if not impossible, for some people in Northern New Mexico to grasp the fact that Donald Trump won the presidency and that Hillary Clinton and Gary Johnson lost.
Norm Kaczmarek
Santa Fe