In the early 1990s, the City of Santa Fe planning staff saw the northwest quadrant, including Las Estrellas, as a way to flood the market with new homes, thus lowering the cost of housing. Jury is still out on that idea. It is nice to have a local preference and for local laborers to work, live and spend here. With all the promises jobs developers make before the Planning Commission and City Council, are those jobs local? Or do they travel back to Albuquerque and spend their money there? Somebody should track these promises and jobs to keep spending from leaking out.
Kenneth Pin
Santa Fe
Two kinds of twisting
Political pundits who assail President Joe Biden for the failure of the Senate to pass the Build Back Better and voting rights bills have picked the wrong target. The blame instead should land squarely on Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Perhaps there is still time for Schumer to absorb lessons from Master of the Senate, the third volume of Robert Caro's biography of Lyndon Baines Johnson. As practiced by LBJ as Majority Leader, the fine art of persuasion often came down to arm twisting rather than the knickers twisting all too characteristic of Sen. Schumer.
Donald Lamm
Santa Fe
Overly sensational
I wish the media would minimize the constant sensational headlines regarding COVID-19, such as a recent front page of The New Mexican referring to "skyrocketing cases" and "hospitalizations of kids spike." These types of stories provide only sheer numbers without context to allow the public to judge their own risk. How many of the total cases actually result in hospitalizations, and were there underlying health conditions? Reports of skyrocketing rates of hospitalizations for kids unduly scare parents because editors, again, rarely put the numbers in context. For instance, hospitalizations of conventionally healthy kids due to the coronavirus is still extremely rare. Kids and teens are far more likely to be killed or injured from gunfire, cancer or suicide.
Steve Rice
Santa Fe
A cruel policy
Whatever it was Jimmy Lopez, my friend and pen pal, did many years ago, he screwed up big time. Perhaps someone was even hurt. I don’t know. I met Jimmy over 12 years ago through a Buddhist prisoner pen pal program. We have been corresponding ever since. His mom and dad are getting old and still take care of various grandchildren and maybe even great grand children by now. Jimmy has been in the California prison system for maybe 30 years. He writes me four times a week, asking after my family, yearning for his and hoping God will help him answer correctly at his next parole hearing. With my own life narrowed now with COVID-19, I do make it a point to respond every week. I order groceries for Jimmy four times a year. It's not much but maybe is enough to give him some sense of universal brotherhood. Now, what would make the State of New Mexico change a personal connection that our prisoners share with their families? Is it concerns of corruption? New Mexicans can’t be trusted to monitor New Mexican mail? Letters and cards are tokens of affection and encouragement, bastardized by out-of-state corporate manhandling.
Kimberly MacLoud
Santa Fe
More information, please
The Santa Fe New Mexican is the best local/regional newspaper I know of; I much appreciate your work. But why do you consistently refuse in articles about lives lost due to COVID-19 and in death statistics to say whether the individuals were vaccinated? I understand the sensitivity to the families, and I deeply sympathize with their loss. But being open about this would save lives by helping more folks to decide to get vaccinated and boosted.
Almut Spalding
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.