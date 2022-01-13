Not again: The New Mexico Legislature and our governor are about to begin considering legislation that is being labeled “tough on crime.” This is a return to the disastrous tough-on-crime federal bills that choked our jails and prisons with low-level drug abusers, facilitated the arrests of African Americans and had little effect on crime statistics while destroying many lives.
Where are the voices calling for reform of our judicial system? For true prison reform? We can’t afford to allow our legislators to pass another set of unjust and useless bills.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
Celebrate the centennial
As a young man, I’d stop at La Fonda on weekends for a drink with friends to find out where the action is, maybe stay and dance. At the circular tiled bar, Alfonso the Cuban bartender teased and joked while making a delicious and potent margarita. Wow! Patrons from all over sat at the bar telling wild tales of work, travels and adventure. At Fiesta time, the lobby filled with celebrators lined up hoping to get into the lounge for drinks.
Working at a shop in Sena Plaza, my daughter, Sofia, laughed about tourists asking directions to the “Jane Fonda” hotel. When a federal auditor mentioned her fondness for Santa Fe, her mom said she had spent her honeymoon at La Fonda, and she most vividly remembered the blue vigas and ceiling in the hotel bedroom.
¡Con amor y gusto!
Phillip R. Sanchez
Santa Fe
Saving the wolves
Remaining wolf populations in Yellowstone National Park and elsewhere are under increasing attack by rabid, wolf-hating public lands ranchers. They have sworn to kill every last wolf. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Montana Democrat and darling of the ranchers, has encouraged this slaughter.
Another Mexican wolf was found dead Friday (“Endangered wolf found dead in Ariz.” Jan. 9). Anti-wolf and anti-coyote sentiment is raging. At the rate of this concerted, well-organized slaughter, most wolf populations will be exterminated within a decade or less.
Let’s stop making excuses for the Western livestock industry, which has hated and slaughtered wolves since the 1800s. All grazing permits on public lands must be canceled immediately to save wolves, coyotes, prairie dogs, hawks and other wildlife also targeted by this antiquated, barbaric industry — one that we taxpayers support.
Rosemary Lowe
Santa Fe
Still disturbing
It is one of the most mysterious, disturbing and frightening happenings that an intellectually, academically, morally and psychologically challenged man bluffed and bullied his way into the campaign for president in 2016, won, and then ended his time in office by encouraging a treasonous, murderous mob to attack the members of Congress who were about the business of certifying the validity of President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.
It is equally mysterious, disturbing and frightening that one year after the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, former President Donald Trump is the head of his party and lionized as a worthy and entitled politician.
Arthur Panaro
Santa Fe
Consider consequences
Instead of a front-page picture of a child objecting to being swabbed in the nostril, instead of a previous front-page picture of a young child wincing when her older brother is getting vaccinated, show front-page pictures of children laying in intensive care units in local hospitals, struggling for breath.
Show front-page pictures of unvaccinated parents, close to death from COVID-19, or show health care workers, struggling to keep the unvaccinated alive. Do good, not harm.
Ann Young
Santa Fe
Cat danger
The Paws page, helping and showcasing animals and adoptions, is a wonderful part of the paper. I am concerned today, though, to see a photo of a cat in a tree seemingly in stalking mode. Cats in the Lower 48 states kill at least a billion birds a year, according to National Geographic. It’s not good to see a photo like this (incidentally titled, “Birds Beware”) in The New Mexican.
Meredith Britt
Las Vegas, N.M.
