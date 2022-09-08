News just released by the Washington Post indicates that included within the top-secret documents retrieved by the Justice Department from Mar-a-Lago is at least one document that details top-secret information about another country’s nuclear program. Clearly, there are many details that are yet unknown. But it seems likely many such details will ultimately become known.
Perhaps it is time for many MAGA Republican office candidates to reconsider just how close they want to align themselves with a former officeholder who has consistently refused to return such highly sensitive documents to the U.S. government. He was a poor student. Could he possibly have become an accomplished nuclear physicist in recent years?
Dr. Bruce Merchant
Santa Fe
Better choices
I agree with MacKenzie Allen’s call for public funding of higher education (“Pay for education,” Letters to the Editor, Sept. 7) subject to certain eligibility restrictions. However, I think he confuses the personal responsibility to repay debts incurred voluntarily by young adults with such an objective. One of the goals of higher education is to prepare students to assess the costs and benefits of their educational choices. To excuse them from these responsibilities is to further encourage bad financial decisions. The social benefits of public funding of higher education are demonstrably in excess of public costs and constitute a much fairer distribution of its potential benefits.
Joe Dewbre
Santa Fe
Tell their stories
Each time I pass an overloaded shopping cart or a panhandler with a cardboard sign, I wonder: Who are you? Why are you here? Where do you sleep? Did you eat lunch today? A feature article about some of these Santa Feans is long overdue. Please tell us when we can expect the newspaper to print a human-interest feature about the unhoused, complete with photos and interviews.
Dear readers,
The santafenewmexican.com commenting system has been experiencing some problems during recent days and has been unavailable for some readers. Please know that the developer of the platform has been notified and despite several attempts, has been unable so far to get the platform working consistently again.
We apologize for the inconvenience.