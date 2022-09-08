News just released by the Washington Post indicates that included within the top-secret documents retrieved by the Justice Department from Mar-a-Lago is at least one document that details top-secret information about another country’s nuclear program. Clearly, there are many details that are yet unknown. But it seems likely many such details will ultimately become known.

Perhaps it is time for many MAGA Republican office candidates to reconsider just how close they want to align themselves with a former officeholder who has consistently refused to return such highly sensitive documents to the U.S. government. He was a poor student. Could he possibly have become an accomplished nuclear physicist in recent years?

Dr. Bruce Merchant

Service notification

Dear readers, The santafenewmexican.com commenting system has been experiencing some problems during recent days and has been unavailable for some readers. Please know that the developer of the platform has been notified and despite several attempts, has been unable so far to get the platform working consistently again. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Popular in the Community