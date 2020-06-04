A helicopter flew circles around our city center for more than three hours Friday night. Aside from the noise and irritation, what possible purpose could this action accomplish? I’m assuming it was either a police helicopter or a news helicopter hovering over the protest sparked by the brutal murder of George Floyd. Either organization should step back and reconsider their fly-around action. It raises the tension of those on the ground who are trying to have their voices heard after the senseless death of Floyd and so many others before him.
So here’s my view. Put your people on the ground so they can listen. If you are a police officer, do your job at the site of the protest and show your concern for safety and support, not your opposition, but show your concern above all.
If you are from the media, just how much aerial footage do you need? Same advice.
Be among the the people who need their voices heard the most and report it honestly and constructively. I’ve grown tired of the noise and the hysteria and anger. Let’s lower our voices. Let’s lower the noise.
William Halsted
Santa Fe
Believe the words
Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name. Thy kingdom come, thy will be done on earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread and forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. Lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil. Amen.
We say these words on a regular basis. Do we believe them and are we praying for them to be true? We need to work together on this for our deliverance from the evil that persists in our world. Amen.
Bernadette Bach
Santa Fe
At what cost?
The orange groundhog with bone spurs emerged from his bunker deep in the bowels of the White House to proclaim that, 3½ years into his presidency, he had become the “law and order” president and that he would be holding a special event soon. He also said he was an “ally” of the peaceful protesters. Within minutes of that announcement, officers from the Secret Service, U.S. Park Police and other law enforcement violently cleared out more than a hundred “allied” peaceful protesters, without warning, from an area just a block or so from the White House.
Soon the president and some of his senior staff started walking to the area where the peaceful protesters had been rudely removed.
The president then went to a historic Protestant church known as the Church of the Presidents. I know that area very well as my office of over 30 years was located just around the corner.
Upon arrival in front of the church, standing alone, the president, awkwardly holding a Bible (not his) said nothing. Then he left. At what cost was this stupid photo op?
Paul Marchand
Eldorado
In isolation, community
I have just finished reading through the Sunday New Mexican, as usual, turning to the Local & Region section first. I am struck by the strong community in Santa Fe that values the connection we have to one another living in this beautiful place and maintaining the values of diversity and compassion. The paper was filled with names and stories of people, living and recently passed, who are showing and have shown, a felt presence of community appreciation that binds us together.
I read about Ray Sandoval and his group working to bring Zozobra to life yet again this year, requiring a great effort in planning despite the obstacles of the pandemic.
I read about Beatrice Salazar, age 106, her amazing life in Youngsville, N.M., and her enduring strength and will to survive despite her isolation.
I read about the young sports stars who have worked and trained for so long receiving recognition for their commitment.
And I was so inspired last week to read the portraits of our exemplary local student graduates who have reached an educational milestone despite individual hardships.
Then there was the recognition of all of our Santa Fe Public Schools teachers and staff by Partners In Education, which has long supported public school teachers.
Finally, I read the various extended obituaries of people whose families are currently unable to express their love at gatherings that commemorate their lives. I was touched reading about all of these people.
We live in a unique and inspiring community, and I thank The New Mexican for bringing these stories to a wider audience in this time of suspended isolation.
Eslee Kessler
Santa Fe
People are suffering
Now that the tyrant in Santa Fe decided it’s permissible to open, I understand that all New Mexico restaurants, only restaurants, must enable us to submit our name and phone or email for contact tracing.
What could possibly go wrong with having low-paid, busy workers maintain privacy-related personal information and provide to government for tracing people’s movements? Just today an extremely disturbed restaurant owner I met still believed he was required to collect our info. The governor has botched conveying information to those affected.
It appears to me the power-tripping governor favors large chains over local businesses, arbitrarily (and poorly) decides what is essential and what is not, all while fostering a climate encouraging neighbors to report each other.
Safety from COVID-19 does not justify compromising our privacy rights and destroying our economy. People are suffering.
Peter Jacobson
Santa Fe
Bad choice of photo
The New Mexican’s choice for a recent front page, above-the-fold photograph was wrong-headed, to say the very least. Instead of focusing on the riots after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, we should be talking about the cause of the riots.
Instead of a photograph of an African American man in front of a burning store, how about a still shot of the white officer with his knee on the neck of Floyd, an African American man who was not resisting arrest — resulting in his death.
That is the real violence, and by focusing on the aftereffects, this paper is contributing to the problem. Extremely disappointing.
Susan Coulter
Santa Fe
Words of wisdom
To those terribly depressed poets in last week’s Pasatiempo, I am reminded of a quote by Cynthia Nelms: “Nobody really cares if you’re miserable so you might as well be happy.” (Nelms is an author, over 100 years old, with several nifty quotes to her credit.)
Pat Emerson
Santa Fe
A Senate of equality
Regarding the headline on Robert Nott’s June 2 article, “Election could tilt state Senate to the left.” I’d like to suggest a reframed version: “Election could tilt state Senate toward equality.”
Merna Brostoff
Albuquerque
