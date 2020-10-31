Santa Fe’s old streets are too narrow for masses of cars. Bicyclists and pedestrians lack space to walk or ride. We are rapidly running out of water in the midst of a long drought, with no end in sight. And yet the building goes on at a furious pace: enormous apartment buildings around town and a truly vast El Castillo luxury annex almost overpowering the Scottish Rite Temple next door and causing traffic problems on the paseo.
Who is in charge of this wholesale construction? Are there any height and size restrictions outside of the historic area? Has a water feasibility study been done.? Are these apartment buildings conforming to the legal requirement of providing affordable housing — always the excuse — or are the developers still getting out of this requirement by paying the city a fee as they have for years?
Many of us have lived in cities elsewhere that were finally ruined by traffic and congestion. Many of the people fleeing here from the coasts also are escaping the problems of the big cities — and now with our surge in COVID-19 cases, they can’t hope to escape that risk.
We’re all distracted by the pandemic, but surely some of us care about what is happening to our beautiful little town.
Sallie Bingham
Santa Fe
Start talking
After World War II, which was simply an extension of World War I, the United States initiated a new approach — the United Nations. The flawed League of Nations had, of course, not worked; some would say the United Nations hasn’t, either. But it sure has helped prevent a generalized world war and settled numerous smaller disputes. Discussion is its principal tool. Settling bitter disputes among nuclear armed opponents is its essential task. Its singular success in achieving that is remarkable. We should do the same here in Santa Fe; we should create a permanent body for discussing our ethnic, racial and linguistic problems. We should begin by recognizing that our ethnic, racial and linguistic diversity is a unique asset, not a liability.
Our local ethnic fights, including the destruction of the Plaza obelisk, are a smaller version of the world’s disputes. We can begin our healing by the same means used on the world stage for fending off international calamity: discussion. Before putting forward individual designs for a replacement statue or other appropriate public display honoring the various ethnic, racial and linguistic groups making up our unique polity, we must move quickly to create a body for discussing the problem. Such a body could be a permanent, continuing forum — a New Mexico United Nations — in which we can discuss and learn how to live with one another in peace, harmony and goodwill.
We should glory in our diversity, not treat it as a source of conflict.
Mike Gross
former Santa Fe School Board member
Santa Fe
Comprehensive guide
A shout out of appreciation to the League of Women Voters for providing a really comprehensive voting guide as the league regularly does before major elections. It is well done, informative and nonpartisan. Thanks to The New Mexican for publishing it and making it available. An interesting observation: Most Republican candidates do not respond to the same questions asked Democrat and Libertarian candidates.
Paul Elsey
Santa Fe
History destroyed
So now the obelisk monument is gone and people are making suggestions on a replacement. I have a suggestion. Dig a hole in the middle of the Plaza where the obelisk was. Put a fence around it and let it fill with trash and debris for the next couple of generations so it looks really ugly. Then place a sign reading: “The destruction of history.”
Steven Krenz
Santa Fe
Sense of loss
It was with a great sense of loss that I witnessed the final removal of the remaining sections of the Soldiers Monument obelisk on Oct. 12. At that point, the center of the Plaza was full of law enforcement officers, with no protesters in sight. As a local history enthusiast, my main concern is best stated in a quote from the Bosque Redondo’s Memorial Sites of Conscience website: “Even with the best of intentions — such as to promote reconciliation after deeply divided events by ‘turning the page’ — erasing the past can prevent new generations from learning critical lessons and destroy opportunities to build a peaceful future.”
Our history is much more complicated than can be expressed in black and white issues. For example, even the “heroes” honored in the wars with the “savage” Indians would include Tewa and other Pueblo auxiliary warriors who fought with the New Mexican volunteers, as they had in previous centuries with the Spanish troops to protect their homelands. Ironically, Kit Carson also chose 100 Ute warriors to act as scouts in the tragic campaign against the Navajo, which resulted in their internment at Bosque Redondo. It will take much time, talent and patience to produce the results hoped for in the proposed truth and reconciliation commission, but it is essential for our community and state that it be undertaken.
Pam Najdowski
Santa Fe
Stop wolf interference
It is incomprehensible that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would consider interfering with not one but two successfully established wolf packs in the Mexican gray wolf recovery area. If there has been confirmed livestock degradation in the territories of the Pitchfork Canyon Pack and the Sheepherders Baseball Park Pack, then the real problem is not the wolves being wolves, but rather cows being left unguarded in wolf country. Since the cattle are due to be pulled off the grazing allotment with winter’s approach, leave the wolves alone and consider buying out the grazing permit and permanently retiring it. Win-win, problem solved.
Evalyn Bemis
Santa Fe
Professional care
I was recently admitted to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center on an emergency, and I want to express my gratefulness to the entire staff that treated me. The entire staff, from those in the emergency room to my release, were professional and kind in every way. Their concern was overwhelming. God bless you all!
Mariano Chávez
Santa Fe
Balance the broadcasts
I believe we need to reinstate some form of the Fairness Doctrine for all media, including social media, ISPs and internet news. When the Fairness Doctrine was in place, broadcast news organizations were required to include opposing views and rebuttals on political topics. Broadcasters were under obligation to notify the public about a topic so those with differing opinions could express them. If no one was available to speak, the broadcast would open with this stated fact. This requirement would greatly decrease misinformation, disinformation and conspiracy theories without affecting freedom of speech. Citizens United also needs to be overturned as it gives corporations the rights of citizens, including freedom of speech. We also need more diligence in not allowing single entities ownership of local broadcast markets.
It is concerning that large swaths of the population are unable to discern the truth. This has been evident with the coronavirus pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests and now claims of election fraud. Our democracy and our population are suffering.
Elizabeth May
Santa Fe
Clean it up
Does the City Council really get the whole picture? I heard that another waterline was approved. So another piece of New Mexico will be destroyed. A few years ago, the Buckman Direct Diversion waterline was approved. So, what happens after the line is installed? We have a “road” — three lanes wide of dirt going from the county into the city limits. A truck drove through and sprayed something, I guess it was grass seeds, but little grass showed up. However, weeds, some 6 feet tall, moved in. When they died off, it became a fire hazard. This was a city/county project; I called the mayor’s office but could not get through his very efficient secretary and was referred to another person who was of no help. I called the county and complained about this fire hazard, and was told to cut off the lower branches of my trees.
We need a place called “the complaints department” where we can go and get listened to. I would think the city and county would like to hear if and how they messed up. To see the mess, exit N.M. 599 at Camino La Tierra. Drive north past the four-way stop to Fin del Sendero and turn right. Go to the next street, Vista Serena, and turn. Drive to the mailboxes, look or walk down to the weeds. You can see the dried-up weeds and some new ones. It’s a fire hazard.
S. Anderson
Santa Fe
Connections
Back in April 2020, my longtime California friend “B” emailed me that his wife, “D,” had been a college roommate of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s wife, Dr. Christine Grady. My friend went on to write that “D” and Grady remain in frequent, close communication. That being the case, Grady had told my friend’s wife that the Fauci family — including their grown children — was in danger from calls, emails and physical intimidation.
At that time, six months ago, I felt sure that our U.S. government, and our president, would protect the Faucis. After all, President Donald Trump relied on Fauci for COVID-19 guidance. And why not? The five previous U.S. presidents — three Republican and two Democratic — had turned to Fauci during other U.S. national health crises. These days, however, Trump spares no rally performances or tweets in his animosity for anyone who disagrees with him. His current verbal venom aims not only at Fauci but also spews toward governors such as Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, targeted for kidnapping, “trial and execution.” As a newshound almost 24/7, I have not heard or read one word of alarm or rebuke from Trump regarding that near-tragedy.
So, that April email to me from “B” has resonated for me. I take Fauci’s predicament personally: I know “B,” married to “D,” who is a longtime close friend of Grady’s, who is married to Fauci. Four degrees of separation, and that bullet has my name on it. It all reminds of the last lines of a well-known poem, “First They Came ... ,” attributed to German minister Martin Niemöller in the 1940s: “Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Not one of us is safe from hatred and life-threatening vitriol when it is directed toward any one of us.
Susan Haynes
Santa Fe
Yes, term limits!
I agree with Ms. Kenny Goering 100 percent about term limits. But, can you see these elected officials vote themselves out of office by imposing term limits for themselves? After all, they are in a lucrative position with more (financial) perks than anyone else has. Why give all of that up for a regular job?
Darlene Muniz
Santa Fe
Seriously misguided
If you know me or have read my letters, you know I am no fan of colonialism wherever it is perpetrated. But to tear down the obelisk by self-appointed revisers of history is to further tear apart the already-strained cultural fabric of our city. It’s just plain ignorant — don’t we have enough of that in our country right now? As has been suggested, a thoughtful, agreed-upon disposition and a revisionist history lesson would have been much more productive. Mobs don’t rewrite history. Intelligent discussions, such as those led by Regis Pecos to revise our view of Fiesta, cause us to stop, think and reconfigure a historically incorrect narrative. I am appalled that this act of vandalism took place in our city. It smacks of the white nationalist violence. I would go so far as to say this act may represent white privilege. Who appointed the white participants to be the arbiters of a history they have not been part of? Whoever you are, you are seriously misguided and have perpetrated extreme harm to all the citizens of Santa Fe.
Ellen J. Shabshai Fox, LCSW
Santa Fe
Emergency pet services needed
Most emergencies happen after hours and on weekends or holidays. We had a pet emergency with our dog early on a recent Saturday evening. Thinking that help would be just a call away in the state capital of New Mexico, we dialed our local veterinarian. No answer. We referred to an online search and found possible help with Santa Fe Animal Hospital. But signage at their windows on 2001 Vivigen Way indicated that the hospital had been closed, indefinitely, since March 2020. Upon further searching, we found places in Albuquerque for pet emergencies. That’s about an hour away, and the time could mean life or death for your pet. Some pet owners do not have access to transport their loved animals that far or are too old to feel comfortable to drive that distance. In a city that claims to be pet friendly, supports the animal shelters and uses dogs and cats to promote sales of cars, it’s shocking there is not after-hour emergency service for pets. Please establish an emergency service for pet owners again.
Marc Beyer
Santa Fe
