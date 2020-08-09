The development that has taken place in Santa Fe over the last year breaks my heart.
We have apartments going up on Siler and Agua Fría roads for hundreds of people that will overwhelm nearby Cerrillos Road, already the busiest street in Santa Fe. Another apartment complex for hundreds more people at the St. Francis and Cordova Road area again will create horrendous traffic jams.
The newly built apartment complex on Rodeo Road at Sawmill near the Interstate 25 turn off will send hundreds onto the roads in this area, as will the new Pulte Homes Development at Governor Miles Road and Cerrillos where hundreds more homes are being built overwhelming our streets, our city and our lives.
This little city is no longer visible.
I am overwhelmed by this new phase and the traffic we now have to endure which will only get worse.
I am deeply disappointed in the powers that be and the turn the city has taken.
Santa Fe is no longer recognizable.
The campus at the former University of Art and Design should be preserved for higher education and instead will become a retail enclave with yet more housing developments and more traffic. Santa Fe seems all but a memory now as does the heart of what this city used to be.
Melissa Williams
Santa Fe
A bright light
Thank you, Sen. Tom Udall, for getting the conservation legislation passed with The Great American Outdoors Act, providing $3 billion for public lands projects and maintenance. It is embarrassing and humiliating that our narcissistic President Donald Trump could not give credit to the Democrats or invite you to the signing. We applaud you.
Nancy Gaffner
Santa Fe
Better than Harrison
In an Aug. 4 interview, President Donald Trump said he had done more good things for African Americans than any other U.S. president. Since President William Henry Harrison died after only 31 days in office, I agree that Trump did more than Harrison. I disagree with any other comparison.
Michael Sullivan
Santa Fe
Western wastelands possible
This may not surprise you, but I bet you didn’t know: Unbeknownst to most people, the Bureau of Land Management has proposed a series of initiatives of historic proportion that will expedite the removal of native piñon and juniper forests and sagebrush shrublands across the intermountain West.
Once these initiatives are final, BLM will be free to remove vegetation from millions of acres of public lands, including wilderness-quality lands, without providing for any further scientific review, public input or accountability.
The best available science shows large scale mechanical vegetation removal projects yield inconsistent and mixed results at best and often do more harm than good, disturbing fragile soils, degrading native wildlife habitat, increasing invasive species and scarring landscapes.
Ratcheting up the pace and scale of vegetation removal in the face of scientific uncertainty and ecological risk and without appropriate safeguards, as BLM is doing, is simply unacceptable. BLM needs to halt these initiatives and replace them with a set of sideboards that require site-specific scientific review, public oversight and accountability for results.
If BLM plans are not turned around, the effects on our Western public lands will be staggering and irreversible, and the public will lack the mechanism to weigh in on this impactful public lands management activity for decades.
Let’s get the word out and stop this madness.
David Busby-Deighton
Santa Fe
A new nickname
In the increasing likelihood that President Donald Trump refuses to accept a loss at the polls or blocks the election under the guise of martial law, I make the following proposal following Nov. 3.
Whereas Trump is so fond of allocating nicknames to others — that all media refrain from referring to him as ”President Trump” and instead call him “Donnie the Whiner.”
Jeff Stephenson
Santa Fe
Skip 'tough love'
John Rosemond’s “tough love” ("My parents' tough love stuck with me," Aug. 2) isn't a world this boomer recognizes.
No therapists? My mother was diagnosed as borderline and put on anti-depressants. No bailing kids out? My father went to great lengths to keep my brother out of jail after a hit-and-run accident. No rehab? If there had been, my brother’s friend Jimmy might not have wound up on the bathroom floor dead from an overdose. A much better outcome than wimpy rehab, eh John?
Rosemond’s completely unscientific assertion that “our mental health was ten times better” is so far off the mark it’s delusional, cruel, or both. That brother went on to graduate from college, recently retired after a long career managing car dealerships, and has been married 25 years. I’ve taken a company public, work as a software developer and am a published author. Too bad my parents skipped the “tough love” and raised such losers!
Susan Paturzo
Santa Fe
End the noise
Are you not tired of hearing “crazy Nancy” or "sleepy Joe?" Get out the vote.
Lorey Sebastian
Truchas
Why don’t they mind?
You’d think that, with almost 5 million people infected and more than 160,000 people dead from COVID-19 in the U.S., people would be “sick to death” of President Donald Trump. But no, people don’t seem to mind. In fact, they’re ready to send their children off to school because Trump says they have to. They don’t seem to mind that Trump favors Russia over America, evidenced by the release of Michael Flynn and Roger Stone and ignoring the supposed bounties on American soldiers. Joe McCarthy must be rolling over in his grave. I’m sure if Sen. Joseph McCarthy were alive, Trump and the entire Republican Senate and House members would be in front of the House Committee on Un-American Activities. But no one seems to mind.
Drew Reese
Santa Fe
Pesticide patrol
Thank you, Sen. Tom Udall, for your co-sponsoring of a bill to increase pesticide oversight. This is long overdue. Each year, more than 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The majority of those cases involve pesticide or other chemical exposures. A recent study by the Parkinson’s Foundation found only about 10 percent of Parkinson’s diagnoses are due to a gene. The new book The End Of Parkinson’s graphically details the sharp rise in Parkinson’s disease as more pesticides and other chemicals came into wide use. It’s time to care more about people than profits for chemical companies.
Karen St. Clair
Santa Fe
Inside Japan’s surrender
In the final summer of World War II, Japan’s Supreme War Council wrestled with turning points in Japan’s history and its future. These gripping events are told in the Japanese movie The Emperor in August (2015). The movie, with Japanese actors and English subtitles, follows the book Japan’s Longest Day by the Pacific War Research Society in Japan.
Using the society’s firsthand interviews of council members, the movie relates the council’s fierce struggles to accept surrender. Final clashes included a military coup, when thousands of troops took over the Imperial Palace, seeking to destroy the emperor’s recorded decree. The outcome was uncertain throughout the night. The coup failed and at noon the next day, Aug. 15, Emperor Hirohito’s surrender speech was broadcast on Japanese radio.
A large war is concluded most suitably by knowing facets that take many decades to emerge.
John and Nancy Bartlit
Los Alamos
Overblown, indeed
Kudos to Jay Herrera for his accurate statements on how public health professionals exaggerate the risks from COVID-19 ("An overblown narrative," Letters to the Editor, July 19). Government officials have nothing to lose by overstating the problem and they fear blame if the numbers tick upward. Doctors are just as politicized as everyone else, and the penalty for speaking truthfully is ostracism from the medical community.
Richard N. Johnson
Santa Fe
