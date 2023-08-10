After 60 years of attending operas in the United States and Europe, I am reconsidering future attendance because too many directors obsess with changing era, setting, character and even the story of traditional operas. Musical facets of those operas usually are fine, but facets under director control are not. A sad byproduct of this director irresponsibility is young and other newcomers to opera receive wrong impressions of traditional operas.
All five operas of the 2023 Santa Fe Opera season were musically fine, but I believe three were poorly interpreted and staged by irresponsible directors. Flying Dutchman, Pelleas et Melisande and Rusalka received inappropriate, contemporary stagings. Otherwise, Tosca was traditionally set, but death scenes of Scarpia and Tosca were duds; Orfeo was abstractly but acceptably set. Worst, for me, was the treatment of Rusalka. Directors should pursue their self-interests only with new operas; they should leave older, traditional operas alone. It follows that at least some of my criticism and unhappiness must be directed at Robert K. Meya, general director of Santa Fe Opera. Why does Meya allow directors to ruin operas?
Glen Smerage
Santa Fe
All wet
In Sunday’s Home magazine, there was an article about water in Santa Fe (“Falling water,” Aug. 6). Its purpose was to convince us that Santa Fe is in a “great position regarding water availability.” Don’t worry, there is plenty to go around.
But wait. The Monday newspaper had an article about Two Mile Pond being drained (“Feeling left out to dry,” Aug. 7). In that article we’re told that folks need to understand “what is a very complicated water situation.” Furthermore, we’re told, we “’live in an area where water is scarce and there’s not enough water for everything.” Interesting.
When it comes to new development, the Santa Fe Area Home Builders Association wants to assure us everything is just peachy. When it comes to a riparian area beloved by many and home to wildlife, city officials tell us there is not enough to go around. As a concerned citizen, how am I supposed to square that circle?
Susan Coulter
Santa Fe
Grass isn’t greener
To all those universities who have decided to join the Big 12: Look before you leap! Some years back, my alma mater, the University of Nebraska, took that leap only to learn that the Big 12 was not a democracy. We quickly learned only one of the schools in the conference had a vote. So after enduring the indignity for a few years, we joined a conference where we had a proportional voice. It didn’t hurt that the new conference was more focused on academics. There are values more important than money.
James Applegate
Santa Fe
Back to basics
About the editorial (“It’s back to basics at the Santa Fe County Fair,” Our View, Aug. 3). Kudos to TheSanta Fe New Mexican for promoting the Santa Fe County Fair. Healthy, wholesome activities are rare these days. It’s refreshing to see children taking care of their animals, growing vegetables and doing other things that Democrats deem responsible for climate change.
Everybody knows that a quarter of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions are a result from food production — livestock — and agriculture. But the county fair is also much more educational for kids than having their liberal parents force them to read inappropriate content or watch drag shows. The newspaper editors probably were conflicted. Good job anyway!
The contrast between the county fair and Drag Queen Story Hour is night and day. I hope liberals are able to see the difference. Furthermore, children learning about the birds and the bees through nature is better than being taught unnatural modern progressive biology in the public school system. With all that said, still, thank you. Getting back to basics isn’t so bad after all.