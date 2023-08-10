After 60 years of attending operas in the United States and Europe, I am reconsidering future attendance because too many directors obsess with changing era, setting, character and even the story of traditional operas. Musical facets of those operas usually are fine, but facets under director control are not. A sad byproduct of this director irresponsibility is young and other newcomers to opera receive wrong impressions of traditional operas.

All five operas of the 2023 Santa Fe Opera season were musically fine, but I believe three were poorly interpreted and staged by irresponsible directors. Flying Dutchman, Pelleas et Melisande and Rusalka received inappropriate, contemporary stagings. Otherwise, Tosca was traditionally set, but death scenes of Scarpia and Tosca were duds; Orfeo was abstractly but acceptably set. Worst, for me, was the treatment of Rusalka. Directors should pursue their self-interests only with new operas; they should leave older, traditional operas alone. It follows that at least some of my criticism and unhappiness must be directed at Robert K. Meya, general director of Santa Fe Opera. Why does Meya allow directors to ruin operas?

Glen Smerage

