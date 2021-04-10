I am a Santa Fe “outsider from The East,” having only arrived in 1976, but with immense respect for the local culture I am inadvertently helping to subsume, and have tried my best to be respectful of. Whenever I pass the iconic mural on Guadalupe Street, I feel a sense of pride in Santa Fe, and never fail to point it out whenever I have visitors.
Now it is being threatened. Once I asked a contractor if something difficult could be accomplished. His answer was, “You can do anything with enough money.” I’m sure the Vladems who are helping to fund the contemporary art museum at the mural site thought their gift was something wonderful. But for a segment of Santa Fe’s population (and judging from the letters to the editor, a significant segment), the name Vladem will forever be associated with unwelcome outsiders. To the Vladems: If you can do anything with enough money, please protect your reputation and invest in a solution to save the mural.
Leslie Lakind
Santa Fe
Supporting caregivers
The Long-Term Care Dementia Training Requirements Act (House Bill 250) was just signed into law. This is a major piece of legislation that serves our Alzheimer's and dementia patients and the care workers in long-term care facilities. Thank you to the New Mexico Legislature for passing the bill, to our governor for signing the bill and a special, heartfelt thank you to state Rep. Linda Serrato for sponsoring and championing the bill from its inception to its passage.
As someone who was a family caregiver for my mother, who battled Alzheimer's for many years, I know firsthand how critical proper training is in understanding how to be with patients with this disease on physical, mental and emotional levels. Without training, it is incredibly difficult to fathom the world of Alzheimer's and dementia patients, which may create sad and unnecessary conflicts and outcomes. Not only does this law support the well-being of our loved ones, it supports the well-being of our care workers.
Julie Rodriguez
Santa Fe
Honor Puerto Rico
One of the important lessons we have learned this year is how important it is to respect voters and the outcome of elections. That is why I am hopeful U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández will honor voters in Puerto Rico, who recently went to the polls and voted in favor of statehood by supporting the Puerto Rico Statehood Admission Act. Some 52.34 percent of Puerto Rican voters said yes to this question in November: “Should Puerto Rico be immediately admitted into the Union as a state?”
For Puerto Rico to become a state, Congress must act. That is where the Puerto Rico Statehood Admission Act comes in. A bipartisan group of House members recently introduced this bill, and our U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich has introduced the same bill in the Senate. But before the bill can pass the House, it will need to be voted out of committee — the House Natural Resources Committee, of which Leger Fernández is an important member. We are counting on our representatives to support the Puerto Rico statehood bill because the American citizens on the island deserve, at the very least, to have Congress honor their votes and bring the bill for a vote on the House floor. We are counting on Leger Fernández to be a positive voice for change on this issue.
Sisto Abeyta
member
Democratic Party of New Mexico
State Central Committee
Albuquerque
Stay heart healthy
Heart disease is the No. 1 killer in the United States for both men and women. Being aware of that, I recently was having chest discomfort. My doctor in Santa Fe told me to go to the New Mexico Heart Institute in Albuquerque for a diagnosis. A heart procedure was scheduled for Good Friday. The procedure found I had 90 percent blockage in two arteries near the heart. Two stents were placed to correct the problem.
Soon after, the doctor told me that I had been a "walking time bomb." I'm now as good as new. I have seen too many friends, relatives and acquaintances ignoring heart symptoms. They are no longer with us. Diet, exercise and maintaining good body weight is essential in fighting this disease. I am so grateful to the Lord for giving me a new lease on life.
Alonzo Lopez
Santa Fe
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Brilliant suggestion Leslie Lakind, and a well written letter advancing a solid case. Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.