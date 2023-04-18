Oh, I can’t look! The sentiment is true but tiny (“Dump no mas: It’s what to do for Earth Day,” Our View, April 16). Your newspaper, I believe, is read globally, and New Mexico is ground zero for the atomic age. The editorial is far too modest: The United Nations report says we are at the global tipping point. Will New Mexico keep stoking nuclear war by making plutonium triggers while we say nothing? Keep pushing us toward planet miasma with fossil fuels’ filthy lucre? Keep ignoring that sucking sound, as our fresh water goes down the drain? The entire planet is predicted to become a dump. I hope the paper has more, between now and Earth Day, as the voice of Santa Fe and the people and capital of New Mexico.

Mike Kiley

Albuquerque

