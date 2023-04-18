Oh, I can’t look! The sentiment is true but tiny (“Dump no mas: It’s what to do for Earth Day,” Our View, April 16). Your newspaper, I believe, is read globally, and New Mexico is ground zero for the atomic age. The editorial is far too modest: The United Nations report says we are at the global tipping point. Will New Mexico keep stoking nuclear war by making plutonium triggers while we say nothing? Keep pushing us toward planet miasma with fossil fuels’ filthy lucre? Keep ignoring that sucking sound, as our fresh water goes down the drain? The entire planet is predicted to become a dump. I hope the paper has more, between now and Earth Day, as the voice of Santa Fe and the people and capital of New Mexico.
Mike Kiley
Albuquerque
Give CCA a chance
I was just composing a letter similar to Barbara Bloomberg’s (“The community can save the Center for Contemporary Arts,” Letters to the Editor, April 13) on the community rallying to save CCA, so now I will just second hers. If we had only been told what was going down, in time, we could probably have raised enough to fend off extinction. Surely, there is still hope? Abandon the cinema if necessary, but save the exhibition spaces and stabilize the institution. Despite a lot of bad choices, CCA is loved and needed. Give the community another month or so to see if it can be saved.
Lucy R. Lippard
Galisteo
Keep tracking
I agree completely with The Santa Fe New Mexican editorial (“State needs more dashboards, not fewer,” Our View, April 13). There were 413 new COVID-19 cases in New Mexico on April 12. Four people more were added to the already over 9,000 dead and the virus has mutated in the Indo-Asian area to an even more deadly variant, and our state Department of Health wants to reduce monitoring and discontinue its “dashboard?” Bad move, Department of Health! This bug is still out there and mutating. Continue keeping us informed. COVID-19 obviously does not have a season. We need to remain vigilant.
Mark Stair
Santa Fe
Valiant heroes
The obelisk or the Soldiers’ Monument honored, among others, the many brave Hispanic soldiers who died in Civil War battles to defend New Mexico and the Union. Are we no longer going to honor our Hispanic heroes? Historic monuments can be demolished by vandals and then submissively replaced by fountains or bandstands? Will we just let the vandals win? If so, they won’t stop. Let’s see some leadership backbone, para variar (for a change)! Return the obelisk! Protect it! Protect the other monuments, including the Don Diego de Vargas statue. Remove offensive words, yes, but preserve our valiant Hispanic heritage.
Robert Ross
Santa Fe
Intentional chaos
If one aspired to a fascist coup, one would want to encourage chaos, civil breakdown, misery and distrust, until enough people feel so desperate as to support even a despicable strongman who promises to restore a just order — but would deliver a corrupt tyranny.
Consider the support of mass shootings by refusing even the most sensible gun regulations; consider the systematic attacks on public schools and public health; consider the refusal to grant relief to otherwise hungry children across the country; consider the deliberate underfunding of government services followed by claims they are not working; consider the socialization of debt (taxpayers pay) and the privatization of profit (investors reap); consider the tax cuts for the rich, followed by complaints about government deficits aimed at cutting social programs; consider predatory capitalism; consider the violent insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, and its whitewashing by the Republican Party. Go figure.