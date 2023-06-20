The recent article detailing the jury verdict in the case of the devastating 2020 Oregon wildfires makes clear the danger in delaying commonsense steps policymakers and power companies can take to prevent wildfires. One of the key priorities? Burying overhead power lines. Santa Fe already requires underground power lines for new construction. They should also commit to burying Santa Fe’s existing power lines.
Taking part in this growing effort — which includes Colorado Springs, Colo., and San Antonio, Texas — aligns with Santa Fe’s commitments to ecological resilience and our leadership on wildfire safety. The primary impediment to such an effort is cost — but as the article clearly demonstrates, we can either pay now, while ensuring the safety of our homes and communities, or pay later, after homes, livelihoods and possibly even lives have already been lost.
Katherine Gallagher Robbins
Santa Fe
Disturbing details
“This is secret information. Look, look at this.” Those are the words of former President Donald Trump, captured on tape, while he was showing stolen classified documents to others in a meeting at his private club, Mar-a-Lago. This is one of the many disturbing details in the recent indictment against Trump, where he is charged with 37 felony counts, including obstruction of justice and violations of the Espionage Act.
The classified documents included information about U.S. and foreign defense and weapons capabilities, U.S. nuclear secrets, potential military vulnerabilities and response plans for a possible foreign attack against the U.S. That’s just plain terrifying. The rule of law is a basic principle, and no one is above it — including Trump. Fame, fortune and title cannot and should not prevent someone from being held accountable for wrongdoing.
Carolyn Vary
Santa Fe
Who bought them?
Why Trump stole classified documents is curious but not necessary to his prosecution or conviction. It’s almost as if he wanted to be caught? He clearly knew he had no legal right to the documents. In his run against Hillary Clinton, he repeatedly stated she should be locked up because of her server and emails. He swore he would clean house of officials who jeopardized U.S. security. It seems, on the outside, he “chaotically” shoved classified documents in “his” boxes without any method. But, I believe, this was purposeful. If he got caught, he could argue it was a mistake or his staff did it or he was in such a hurry. However, from the indictment, the nature of the 31 documents identified, his notes on the boxes and some of the documents and the seemingly haphazard storage of them, it becomes obvious he did this purposely. Even more reason to prosecute and discover who he “sold” them to.