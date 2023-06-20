The recent article detailing the jury verdict in the case of the devastating 2020 Oregon wildfires makes clear the danger in delaying commonsense steps policymakers and power companies can take to prevent wildfires. One of the key priorities? Burying overhead power lines. Santa Fe already requires underground power lines for new construction. They should also commit to burying Santa Fe’s existing power lines.

Taking part in this growing effort — which includes Colorado Springs, Colo., and San Antonio, Texas — aligns with Santa Fe’s commitments to ecological resilience and our leadership on wildfire safety. The primary impediment to such an effort is cost — but as the article clearly demonstrates, we can either pay now, while ensuring the safety of our homes and communities, or pay later, after homes, livelihoods and possibly even lives have already been lost.

Katherine Gallagher Robbins